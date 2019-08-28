Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is the guest on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast - Goldmine Magazine

Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is the guest on this episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Jethro Tull already passed its 50th birthday, but this year it has been 50 years since the band first started touring the U.S.

Other topics discussed will be Steven Wilson’s remaster of 1979’s Stormwatch album, the value of the vinyl record format, Tull’s longtime lyrical awareness of the environment and climate change, a 50th anniversary Jethro Tull coffee table book called The Ballad of Jethro Tull and, of course, Tull’s upcoming U.S. tour.

Listen to the podcast below.