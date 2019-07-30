Jocko of Sha Na Na shares the experience of a group turning 50

Sha Na Na’s singer/drummer John "Jocko" Marcellino is the guest on this episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Jocko talks on the podcast about Jimi Hendrix’s support, the experience of Woodstock, the Sha Na Na variety show (1977 to 1981) and the group's 50th anniversary commemorative release which includes a limited edition blue vinyl format.

Publicity photo of John "Jocko" Marcellino, original member of Sha Na Na.

Listen to the episode below.