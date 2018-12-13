Kenney Jones is the guest on the latest Goldmine Magazine Podcast

Drummer Kenney Jones comes on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast to talk about the 50th Anniversary of the Small Faces album "Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake"—among other topics.

Drummer Kenney Jones comes on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast to talk about the 50th Anniversary of the Small Faces album Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake—a favorite LP among many hardcore classic rock fans. Kenney not only discusses the album's nuances and narrative but also an upcoming project to develop it into an animated feature film.

Kenney Jones being the surviving member of Small Faces, Steve Marriott, Ronnie Lane and Ian McLagen are probably smiling down on the drummer as he continues to promote Ogdens' Nut Gone Flake—the title being an inside joke about Ogden's Nut-Brown Flake, a British tobacco brand that Small Faces picked to substitute their marijuana for its tobacco.

Kenney Jones also talks about replacing Keith Moon in The Who and collaborating on albums with Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry.

