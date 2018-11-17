Record Store Day Black Friday 2018 is discussed with co-founder Michael Kurtz

This Goldmine Magazine Podcast episode centers on the upcoming Record Store Day Black Friday, and who better to talk to about it than RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz. Kurtz, RSD manager Carrie Colliton and the rest of the RSD team have been extremely busy organizing possibly the best RSD Black Friday yet. Highlighted RSD releases are discussed — from Weezer to Tony Bennett —as well as specific record stores. Also, RSD’s Small Business Saturday, occurring the day right after Black Friday, is talked about for its own releases and record store events.

To view a list of Record Store Black Friday releases while listening to the podcast, click here.

Also view a list of RSD Small Business Saturday releases.

Listen to the podcast episode below.