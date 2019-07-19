Record Store Recon checks out Hoarders Trading Post

The brand new Hoarders Trading Post in St. Charles, Illinois is the next record store to be reviewed by Record Store Recon’s Dr. Disc on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast. Dr. Disc originally wrote about this record store in Goldmine’s August 2019 issue. Listen to the podcast as Hoarders’ stock, staff, selection and the overall store are rated for a music lover’s experience. And while you’re listening, click here for Hoarders’ Facebook Page.

Listen to the podcast below.