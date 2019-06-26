Singer Bernard Fowler’s special connection to The Rolling Stones

On this episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, singer Bernard Fowler talks about his work with The Rolling Stones (he’s currently on tour with the band) and his newest solo album, “Inside Out,” a spoken word tribute to the Stones. Fowler is also doing spot solo shows while touring with the Stones. Keep up to date at bernardfowler.com. Goldmine featured Fowler in its 10 Albums That Changed My Life column in the July 2019 issue, and that is discussed, too.

Listen to the podcast below.