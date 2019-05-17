Stewart Copeland of The Police is Goldmine’s latest podcast guest

Stewart Copeland, the legendary drummer of The Police, comes on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast to talk about his new film, Everybody Stares: The Police Inside Out, which is an inside look at The Police from 1978 to the band’s mid-1980s breakup.

In the beginning stages of The Police, Copeland bought a super 8 movie camera and kept it on him throughout the tours, the studio recordings… to the sublime height of fame. Copeland wanted to record it all as a visual diary of sorts. Now, all that footage has been assembled into a film for all to see.

Everybody Stares: The Police Inside Out will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 31.

