The experience of Woodstock firsthand on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast - Goldmine Magazine

Longtime rock journalist Mike Greenblatt talks about his new book, Back To Yasgur’s Farm, and expands on his full experience of being at Woodstock. The most fascinating part of Mike’s story is in the details of the event, every little thing that went along with the amazing sounds from the stage. Goldmine ran an excerpt from Back To Yasgur’s Farm in the August issue (above, right) but hearing Mike tell his story makes it all the more enjoyable.

Listen to Mike’s story. It’s quite a trip! Hear the podcast’s episode, below.