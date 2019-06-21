Enter to win a ‘Vintage Shot’ of Crosby, Stills & Nash - Goldmine Magazine

Goldmine and Rock Scene Auctions give you the opportunity to win an 17×22″ photo print of Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN) in concert in 1977, photographed (and autographed) by Mark Weiss.

Enter to win the photo print by clicking on the “Enter Now” link at the end of this post.

The winner of this Vintage Shot will receive the image as a 17″ x 22″ unframed print, printed with archival pigment inks on archival fine art paper. It will be autographed by the photographer Mark Weiss and it will include a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). It will be securely shipped in a flat envelope.

To enter, click here to go to Rock Scene Auctions and simply put in your email information before August 1, 2019. The winner will be randomly drawn in August and notified by Rock Scene Auctions via email. Good luck!

The above CSN “Vintage Shot” appears in the August issue of Goldmine, which celebrates Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, on newsstands (Barnes & Noble, Books A Million) from July 10 until Aug 6. Take a sneak visual peek of the issue by watching the video below.