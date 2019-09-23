Brian Setzer rocks this Christmas with splatter vinyl releases - Goldmine Magazine

BRIAN SETZER has announced the November 8 release of limited red & white and green & white 12″ vinyl versions of two of the BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA’s classic Christmas albums, DIG THAT CRAZY CHRISTMAS and BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS. Pre-order DIG THAT CRAZY CHRISTMAS As he gears up for this year’s “Christmas Rocks! Tour,” guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winnerhas announced the November 8 release of limited red & white and green & white 12″ vinyl versions of two of the BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA’s classic Christmas albums,and. Pre-order DIG THAT CRAZY CHRISTMAS here

DIG THAT CRAZY CHRISTMAS–originally released in 2005–will be issued as a red and white splatter LP. The album stands out next to traditional Christmas records and is as timeless as SETZER’s first Christmas album BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS (2002). BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS–which was previously released on vinyl–will be commemorated on a 12″ green and white splatter vinyl. Both will be released Friday, November 8 on Surfdog Records in advance of BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA’s 16th annual “Christmas Rocks! Tour.” Tickets for the shows can be purchased here.

The DIG THAT CRAZY CHRISTMAS track listing is as follows:

“Dig That Crazy Santa Claus”

“Angels We Have Heard On High”

“Gettin’ In The Mood (For Christmas)”

“White Christmas”

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

“‘Zat You Santa Claus?”

“Hey Santa!”

“My Favorite Things”

“You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

“Coole Yule”

“Jingle Bell Rock”

“Santa Drives A Hot Rod”

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”

The BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS track listing is as follows:

“Jingle Bells”

“Boogie Woogie Santa Claus”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Blue Christmas”

“Santa Claus Is Back In Town”

“Baby It’s Cold Outside”

“The Nutcracker Suite”

“(Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag”

“Sleigh Ride”

“Run Rudolph Run”

“Cactus Christmas”

“So They Say It’s Christmas”

“O Holy Night”

“The Amens”

For the “Christmas Rocks! Tour,” SETZER and his 19-piece ORCHESTRA will tour the country on the tour presented for the fifth consecutive year by SiriusXM. The over 20-city annual and critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza will launch November 15 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN before wrapping December 21 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre (full itinerary below). THE BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA‘s “Christmas Rocks! Tour” set list will feature music from the group’s three Christmas albums, BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS,DIG THAT CRAZY CHRISTMAS and ROCKIN’ RUDOLPH, as well as original material that spans his 40-year career. SETZER’s trademark guitar work and vocal stylings will be matched with his 19-piece orchestra’s rockin’ big-band horn arrangements, making for a reliably unbeatable combination.

BRIAN SETZER‘s legendary career has led him through four critically acclaimed and successful phases from the Stray Cats, to solo albums, the Rockabilly Riot and The Brian Setzer Orchestra. The Brian Setzer Orchestra show seamlessly encompasses music from all these phases. He is a 3-time Grammy Award-winner, and in 2014, SETZER received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 “Stray Cat” guitar, joining an elite collection of iconic treasures at the museum.

For the past four years (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018), THE BRIAN SETZERORCHESTRA has had a strong presence across SiriusXM channels during the holidays and has partnered with the audio entertainment company for subscriber-only concerts in New York City and Los Angeles, which have aired on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country and Holly channels. This tradition will continue this year.

Catch BSO’s 16th Annual “Christmas Rocks! Tour” in the following cities.

DATE CITY VENUE

FRI 11/15 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

SAT 11/16 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

SUN 11/17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

TUE 11/19 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center For The Arts

WED 11/20 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

THU 11/21 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall

SAT 11/23 Lynchburg, VA Academy of Fine Arts – Historic Theatre

SUN 11/24 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

TUE 11/26 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

WED 11/27 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

FRI 11/29 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

SAT 11/30 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

MON 12/2 Nashville, TN The Ryman

TUE 12/3 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

WED 12/4 Augusta, GA Miller Theatre

FRI 12/6 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

MON 12/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

TUE 12/10 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theatre

THU 12/12 Ridgefield, WA Ilani Casino

FRI 12/13 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

SAT 12/14 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

MON 12/16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

TUE 12/17 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

THU 12/19 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

FRI 12/20 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

SAT 12/21 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater