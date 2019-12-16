'Day Of The Doors 2020' to feature original Morrison Hotel restored

The “Day of The Doors” annual celebration will mark its fourth year with a special celebration at the location of the original Morrison Hotel on Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles on January 4, 2020. The event will see hotel restored to its original façade as captured on the iconic cover of the Doors fifth album, also titled Morrison Hotel, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020.

Morrison Hotel was released in February of 1970 on Elektra Records, at the height of the Vietnam War and unrest at home in the United States. It is widely regarded as one of the Doors’ best albums, featuring topical tracks like “Peace Frog” and the band’s signature bluesy romps in “Waiting for the Sun” and “You Make Me Real.” The album peaked at #4 on the Billboard chart and the signature hit “Roadhouse Blues” continues to be one of the band’s most beloved songs to this day with over 125 million streams. A 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Morrison Hotel will be released in 2020 by Rhino.

Relevant Group, the developer that owns the Morrison Hotel will restore the façade of the historic building to mimic its appearance in the iconic photos taken by Henry Diltz for The Doors 1970 album cover, Morrison Hotel. Fans will be able to authentically recreate the album cover in the front window.

The day’s attractions will include a special sneak preview screening of the forthcoming hybrid concert/documentary The Doors:Break on Thru - A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek which will be in cinemas worldwide on Feb. 12, 2020, a screening of The Doors documentary, When You’re Strange, which is celebrating its10th anniversary, and special appearances, an autograph signing session with Robby Krieger, and a performance by Doors guitarist Robby Krieger with Dennis Quaid. The live performances will be streamed on The Doors official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thedoors.

Additional activations will take place in the adjacent warehouse and parking lot behind the building, including an exclusive Doors photo exhibit curated by the Morrison Hotel Gallery, featuring never-before-released photos taken by Henry Diltz from his trip to scout the location prior to the photo shoot, a pop-up merchandise store featuring exclusive new Doors apparel, Morrison Hotel accessories, music, and food and beverage areas.

There will also be a raffle that will benefit the MIDNIGHT MISSION downtown, an organization to help people experiencing homelessness. The winner of the raffle will be able to have their photo taken in the Morrison Hotel Window by Henry Diltz himself.

Tickets for the screenings, signing, and Q&A are on sale now at: https://2020dayofthedoors.eventbrite.com

Access to the event, the photo opportunities, the pop-up shop, and the photo exhibition is free and open to the public from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Fans who RSVP will be assigned a time-slot to line-up for their photo opportunity in the Morrison Hotel window. An RSVP is suggested but not required. Fans who walk up with be assigned to a first come, first serve line for the photo opportunity. Patrons who purchase a VIP package will have early access to the photo opportunity, beginning at 1 p.m.

“Day of The Doors” was declared in Los Angeles by City Councilman Mike Bonin on the 50th anniversary of the band, January 4, 2017. It has been observed worldwide each year since.

SCHEDULE FOR 'DAY OF THE DOORS'

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

·Morrison Hotel window photo opportunity

·The Doors pop up shop

·Morrison Hotel Gallery Doors Photo

·Food Trucks

·Beer Garden

·DJs

TICKETED OPPORTUNITIES

1:00 p.m. – VIP photo slots begin

3:30 p.m. – Screening of When You’re Strange

5:00 p.m. – Signing with Robby Krieger for When You’re Strange ticket holders

5:30 p.m. – Henry Diltz photo raffle winner announced

6:30 p.m. – Artist on Artist conversation with Robby Krieger and special guest for The Doors: Break on Thru ticket holders

7:00 p.m. – Acoustic performance with Robby Krieger and Dennis Quaid for The Doors: Break on Thru ticket holders

7:30 p.m. – Sneak Preview Screening of The Doors: Break on Thru – A Tribute to Ray Manzarek