Earl and the Agitators come on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast

Foghat fans will love listening to drummer Roger Earl tell old stories of hanging with Willie Dixon and Buddy Guy, and why the project Earl & the Agitators (which also includes Foghat bassist Rodney O'Quinn and guitarist Bryan Bassett) gives a good excuse to play a lot of classic blues and rock covers, like “Knock on Wood” and “Wild Horses.” Guitarist Scott Holt (mentored by Buddy Guy) also joins the conversation, as a member of the Agitators, to talk about the group’s latest album, Shaken & Stirred.

Go to www.earlandtheagitators.com for more information on purchasing Agitators music.

Listen to the podcast below.