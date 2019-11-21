Enter to win a ‘Vintage Shot’ of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour

Goldmine and Rock Scene Auctions give you the opportunity to win a 17×22″ photo print of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour in concert during the In The Flesh tour of 1977, photographed (and autographed) by Mark Weis

Enter to win the photo print by clicking on the “Enter Now” link at the end of this post.

The winner of this Vintage Shot will receive the image as a 17″ x 22″ unframed print, printed with archival pigment inks on archival fine art paper. It will be autographed by the photographer Mark Weiss and it will include a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). It will be securely shipped in a flat envelope.

To enter, click here to go to Rock Scene Auctions and simply put in your email information before December 31, 2019. The winner will be randomly drawn in Jan. 2020 and notified by Rock Scene Auctions via email. Good luck!

The above David Gilmour “Vintage Shot” appears in the Jan. 2020 issue of Goldmine — featuring Pink Floyd's "Later Years." Look for the issue on newsstands (select Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, etc.) December 10.