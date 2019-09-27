Goldmine Exclusive Song Premiere of “Go and Say Goodbye” by Red Wanting Blue, written by Stephen Stills

Out today, a dynamic cover of Buffalo Springfield’s iconic song, “Go and Say Goodbye,” originally on the group’s debut album and on the flip side of the “Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing” single in 1966. This new edgy country-rock cover is from the Ohio group, Red Wanting Blue. The song features the group’s labelmate, Poco co-founder, Rusty Young, who guests on the song in addition to various Blue Élan artists including Car Astor, Amy Wilcox, Phil Solem of The Rembrandts, and Gina Sicilia among others.

Rusty Young, along with former Buffalo Springfield member Richie Furay singing lead, covered this tune in 1972 on Poco’s fifth album, A Good Feelin’ to Know. It was Poco’s version that Red Wanting Blue connected with. Lead singer, Scott Terry told Goldmine, “Getting the chance to collaborate with Poco’s Rusty Young was a really special moment for us as a band. It’s a beautiful thing to get to share in an experience with an artist that you’ve looked up to and been inspired by. Our drummer Dean grew up listening to Poco with his Dad and so he brought their album A Good Feelin’ To Know on the road with us. Once he pressed play, we all received a fast education in Poco. Everybody was hooked! I have a lot of memories from those tours that are tied to that album. Poco had become a large part of our band’s tour soundtrack. ‘Go and Say Goodbye’ got played on repeat I don’t know how many times. Then we found ourselves getting the chance to be in a North Hollywood studio with Rusty Young re-recording that song with him. It was a little mind-blowing. We are so grateful that we all were able to share that experience with Rusty. I love the new version of the song and I hope we made him proud.”

Rusty Young shared with Goldmine, “It was so much fun to play with the guys in Red Wanting Blue on a Buffalo Springfield song that’s a classic. I’m sure was recorded before most of them were born. I love those guys! Great songs live on!”