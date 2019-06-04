Goldmine Record Show Calendar, June 2019

Listed below are the upcoming record shows and events for June 2019 and beyond.
Call before you travel. Listings are provided by show promoters, subject to change and not verified by Goldmine. Want to list your event? Send pertinent information at least a few weeks before the show via e-mail (IMPORTANT: MUST BE in the formatted style below) to GoldmineMagazine@fwmedia.com (Subject: “Shows Calendar”).
2019
Jun 15 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Jun 15 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com
June 22 VA, Salem. Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.Jun 22 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200)
Aug 10 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.Aug 10 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Aug 11 NC,Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.Aug 17 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200).
Sept 29 IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Oct 5 Pa, Allentown. The 41st Semi-Annual 45 & 78 RPM Record Expo. Merchants Square Mall 1901 S 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103. SH. 10am-4pm. A $3.00. Free parking. 60 dealers & 100 tables of the rarest 45’s & 78’s in the world. Surround Sound Productions, www.surroundsoundproductions.
Oct 6 Pa, Allentown. The Vinyl, CD & DVD Collectors Expo. Merchants Square Mall 1901 S 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103. SH. 10am-4pm. A $3.00. Free parking. Surround Sound Productions, www.surroundsoundproductions.
Oct 6 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.
Oct 6 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Oct 12 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Oct 12 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show, Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd., Charlotte NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Oct 13 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Oct 13 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Oct 19 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
Oct 19 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Oct 19 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200)
Oct 20 WI, Milwaukee. Music Marketplace™ Show. FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport C:(414) 481-2400
Oct 20 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
Oct. 20 MA, Seekonk. Dr. Oldie Presents The Original Southern New England Rock ‘n’ Roll Collectors Convention, Ramada Hotel Seekonk, 213 Taunton Ave., Seekonk, MA. Serving this area for over 40 years! 50 tables featuring dealers from all over New England. SH: 10am-3pm ($3). Early admission at 8:30am for $10. Info: drorecordshow@gmail.com.
Nov 2 OH, Columbus. Columbus Record & Music Memorabilia Show, Eagles Club-3800 Westerville Rd 43224. SH: 10 am – 4 pm, Adm. $5. Dealer tables $45 each for 6′ (3 or more $40 each)- $60 each for 8′ (2-$110 & 3-$160). Show info: call (614) 261-1585, email: colleenscollect@aol.com
Nov 2 VA, Salem VA, Virginia Music Collectors Show, Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Dr. Salem VA, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Nov 3 MO, St. Louis. St. Louis Record Collectors Show. American Czech Hall, 4690 Landsdowne at Kingshighway. One of the oldest and best Midwest shows, dealers from all over! SH: 10 am – 3:30 pm. Adm. $3. Show info (314) 550-1814 stlrecordshow@gmail.com or visit www.records.thewwbc.net. Find us on Facebook too!
Nov 3 NC, Clemmons – Clemmons Record Show, Village Inn Event Center, 6205 Ramada Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. SH: 10am-4pm, Admission: FREE, 40+ Dealers and 80+ tables. Info: 336-978-7618 or rhill1944@triad.rr.com
Nov 3 MA, Dedham. The Original N.E. Record & CD Show. American Legion Post #18. 155 Eastern Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Vinyl Records, CDs, DVDs, Videos & Music Memorabilia. Over 50 dealer tables. SH: 9:30am-3:00pm. Adm: $5.00. Free Parking. Vendor Tables Available. Sponsored by: Randolph Music, 900 North Main Street (Rt. 28) Randolph, MA 02368. Info: 781-986-4538. Email: recordsusa@yahoo.com.
Nov 3 IN, Fort Wayne. Classic Cafe 4832 Hillegas Rd @ I69 Exit 309A Fort Wayne IN 46818. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 44x 6 foot and 17 x 8 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 / $40 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Nov 9 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Nov 10 NC, Carrboro. Carrboro CD and Record Show. Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro, NC. 42 tables of new and used LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. A: Free. SH: 12PM-6PM. C: 919-260-0661. www.musicalroots.net
Nov 10 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Nov 10 CT, NORTH HAVEN VINYL RECORD SHOW, Best Western Plus, 201 Washington Ave – 37 dealer tables. A: $4 Early Birds at 9am-10am $10 SH:10am-4pm C: musicexpos.com 860-840-6171 musicexpos@yahoo.com
Nov 16 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Nov 16 IL, Orland Park Record Collectors Show at the Quality Inn of Orland Park, 8800 W. 159th St., A: $3, SH: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early Bird $10 at 8 a.m. T: 8ft. $45. Since 1986 with 40 table capacity, Contact Larry O’Connell, real-record-shows@sbcglobal.
Nov 16 TN, Knoxville. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>,
Nov 17 TN, Johnson City. East Tennessee Music Collectors Show, Double Tree-Hilton, 211 Mockingbird Ln., Johnson City TN, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00. <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>,
Nov 17 NY, Massapequa. The LONG ISLAND Music Lover’s Faire. American Legion, 66 Veterans Blvd (GPS: 20 Broadway). A: $5. SH: 10AM-3PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Over 60 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Nov 23 MN, Woodbury (Minneapolis/St Paul). Sound+Vision MN- Music, Comics, Toys; Pop Culture Collectibles Show/Sale. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive Woodbury, MN (1 block west of 494 / Valley Creek Rd[exit 59]) SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. F:$25. Show Info/Table request at http://soundvisionmn.webs.com/
Nov 24 IL, Hillside. Chicagoland Record Collectors Shows. Best Western Chicago Hillside, 4400 Frontage Rd, Hillside, Illinois. SH: 8:45am – 4:00pm. Early Bird Hours: 5:30 – 8:30am. A: $3.00. Early Bird Admission: $10.00. Big vinyl show – 45’s, Lp’s – 75 dealers. Dealer Tables: 115 – 8’ tables $45.00 each. Contact: John Govi, 3045 Worcester Ln, Aurora, IL 60504. 630-898-1533 (evenings), johngovi@hotmail.com.
Nov 29 PA, Oaks. The 33rd Annual “not just” Rock Expo. The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. A: $5. SH: Noon-6PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.notjustrockexpo.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission and show updates!
Nov 30 PA, Oaks. The 33rd Annual “not just” Rock Expo. The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. A: $5. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.notjustrockexpo.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission and show updates!
Dec 1 CT, Cromwell. CROMWELL RECORD RIOT! Radisson Hotel, 100 Berlin Road. 45 Dealer Tables A: $3. Early Admission 7:30 AM – $10. SH: 9AM-4PM. C: 914-409-3982.
Dec 1 IN, South Bend IN. Comfort Suites 52939 US 933N South Bend IN 46637. SH: 11am-5pm. Free Admission. Early Admission $5 at 8:30am. Tables 60, 6 foot. 2 rooms. Cost: $30 Discounts for multiples. Contact Ken at 574-329-1483 or kpwildwood@sbcglobal.net.
Dec 7 MI, Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Record & CD Show; American Legion 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW. Show hours 10 am-5 pm; FREE admission; Dealers and Collectors from all over the Mid-West and Beyond selling new & vintage vinyl records, CD’s and memorabilia. 8′ tables are $40. Call Doug 616-802-0076 or email dlmssmith@msn.com find us on Facebook: https://www.
Dec 8 GA, Atlanta. The Atlanta Record & CD Show – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – 2055 South Park Place, Atlanta, Ga 30339 SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $4, ($10 – Early Birds at 8am.) *Over 70 tables of records & cds, music memorabilia and more! Show info: (770) 463-2727, or email Keith at eponstage@charter.net.
Dec 8 PA, East Petersburg. Pennsylvania Music Expo. 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520. 2nd Sunday every month. SH: 9am-3pm. A: Free. Free parking! Buy Sell Trade Browse! Albums/Singles, CDs, DVDs/Blu-rays, Books/Memorabilia/Posters, Imports, Test Pressings, Music Hobby Supplies and much more! Keystone Record Collectors, www.recordcollectors.org.
Dec 14 NC, Charlotte. Charlotte Music Collectors Show at Springhill Suites-Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Rd. SH: 10am – 4pm. Adm: $2. Rare vintage vinyl LPs and 45s, CDs, music DVDs and more. Show and dealer info: email GregNealShow@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/GregNealShows
Dec 14 NJ, Wayne. The SECOND SATURDAY Record & CD Show. Firehouse #1, 97 Parish Dr (@ Route 23 & 202S) A: $6. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com. Over 70 tables! Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Dec 15 NC, Raleigh. Triangle Music Collectors Show, Hampton Inn, 3920 Arrow Dr., Raleigh NC, 10am-4pm, admission $2.00 <Facebook.com/GregNealShows>, GregNealShow@gmail.com.
Dec. 15 IN, Indianapolis. Crossroads Music Show. 2100 E. 71st Street, 46220 A: $2. SH; 10AM-4PM. C: 317 – 627 – 8057. Over 70 tables! T: $30 = ‘6. We buy nice Records, CDs & 45s. Facebook:https://www.facebook.
Dec 21 NY, New York. The NEW YORK CITY Record & CD Show. The Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th Street (Between 9th & 10th Aves.) A: $6. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 973-209-6067. www.showsandexpos.com — Get on the eMailing List for discount admission!
Dec 28 IL, Countryside. SW Chicago Record Show. Holiday Inn 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside IL. Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! A: $3. Early bird admission is $10. SH: 10AM-4PM. Six-foot tables are $40.00 each, C: 847-409-9656.
Dec 28 IL, Countryside. Music Marketplace™ Show. SW Chicago, Holiday Inn – Countryside / LaGrange, 6201 Joliet Rd, Countryside, IL 60525. (just north of I-55 and east of I-294) C: (708-354-4200)
Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Music Marketplace™ Show. FOUR POINTS BY SHERIDAN, 5311 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Near the airport C:(414) 481-2400
Dec 29 WI, Milwaukee. Milwaukee Music Fest. Clifford’s Supper Club 10418 West Forest Home Avenue Hales Corners WI. 53130. NEW LOCATION – Your favorite dealers old and new – Vinyl, CD, DVD – New, Used and collectible! 400-600+ paying customers at every show plus many serious buyers from overseas! Eight-foot tables in Milwaukee are $45.00 each. Dealer set-up begins at 8:00 a.m. A: $3. Early bird admission is $10.00. SH: 10AM-4PM. C: 847-409-9656 or 414 367-8724.
Goldmine Record Album Price Guide, 10th Ed By Dave Thompson Format: PaperbackWhether you are new to the scene or an experienced collector, Goldmine Record Album Price Guide, 10th edition, provides your vinyl answer. Featuring more than 110,000 albums covering 60 years of music, the 800-page catalog is your best and most trusted resource for buying, selling or simply enjoying a richer experience with your record collection. Historian and pricing expert Dave Thompson heads a team of vinyl professionals dedicated to bringing you the finest resource available to a treasure trove of American-released albums. As it has for more than two decades, this completely vetted reference features:
- An easy-to-use format for effortless discovery and fun
- Current values and key identification information including artist name, record label, catalog number, format details, release date and more.
- Rock, Pop, Jazz, Country, Blues and more genres
- Listings for Various Artists Collections, Soundtracks and Original Cast Recordings
- The venerable Goldmine Grading Guide, the most widely used source for determining album condition in the hobby today.
- Listings for more than 110,000 vinyl albums released in America over the past six decades.
- Identifying details such as artist name, record label, release date, catalog number, and type of format.
- Albums representing genres including, but not limited to, rock, pop, jazz, blues, country. Plus, artist collections, soundtracks and original cast recordings.
- More than 400 photos of album covers.