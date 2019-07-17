Janet Jackson takes full control of her vinyl legacy

The latest Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee welcomes six entries from her groundbreaking A&M and Virgin catalog.

Los Angeles – July 17, 2019 – This summer, A&M/Virgin/UMe and Janet Jackson will see key entries in the artist’s acclaimed canon reissued on vinyl, including A&M and Virgin albums.

The reissue series commenced in full with the wide release of Janet’s iconic, mega-platinum-selling third album Control on single vinyl in two different color options: black and translucent red. This was the first time Control, which is certified more than 10 million copies sold worldwide, has been reissued on vinyl since the album’s initial release on February 4, 1986. Fans who attended the initial phase of Jackson’s acclaimed Las Vegas Residency, Metamorphosis, which opened at the Park Theater at Park MGM on May 17 — the day immediately following the artist’s birthday on May 16 — were able to purchase the Control LP in the on-site store, along with other incredible items.

May 17 also saw the first-ever digital release of January 1987’s Control The Remixes, in an expanded version which combines rare remixes found on the album’s various international versions. It will be available in a 2LP configuration for the first time on July 26. The album, making its U.S. debut in any form, will also be available in a limited color vinyl edition.

Four other reissues have been timed to coincide with the second run of Jackson’s Metamorphosis Las Vegas Residency on July 26. First, the impending 30th anniversary of September 1989’s Rhythm Nation 1814 (12x platinum worldwide) will be properly recognized with a first-time 2LP standard-black upgrade that restores interludes and unedited tracks missing from the original vinyl release. It will also be available in a striking, limited-edition silver color variant.

Next, May 1993’s janet. re-emerges July 26 on 2LP standard-black and limited-edition clear vinyl. This is the first-ever U.S. vinyl release for janet. (14x platinum worldwide) and, in addition to its many hit singles, the reissue includes “Whoops Now,” which was previously made available only as a hidden bonus track on CD and digital versions of the album.

Also seeing its first-ever U.S vinyl release on July 26 is October 1997’s The Velvet Rope (10x platinum worldwide), which will be made available in 2LP form in both standard black and deep red. It will include on LP for the first time “Can’t Be Stopped,” which, like the bonus song on janet., was previously only made available as a hidden track on CD and digital versions of the album. Finally, April 2001’s All For You (7x platinum worldwide) returns on 2LP black vinyl. A beautiful picture-disc variant of All For You will also be available on August 23.

Ms. Jackson continues to gear up for what promises to be a busy year ahead. Not only was she recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s vaunted Class of 2019, but her Las Vegas Residency, began in May and is currently scheduled to run for 18 performances in total through August. Residency 1 ran May 17-26, while Residency 2 is set for July 24-31 andResidency 3 for August 2-17. Jackson also made her debut at the Glastonbury Festival 2019 on June 21, as well as appearing at Montreux Jazz Festival on June 30.

This in-depth reissue series, with all albums produced and written in collaboration with longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, reinforces Janet Jackson’s legacy as a singular visionary creative artist. The scope of the sonic character evident all throughout these six albums serves to showcase her inherent instinct for fusing together a variety of musical styles, including rhythm and blues, funk, pop, soul, disco, and modern synthesized percussion all into one original mélangeof sound that continues to be enjoyed by millions of fans the world over.

Having sold over 180 million albums worldwide to date, Janet Jackson has long proven herself to be a liberated and noteworthy artist, one who ultimately emerged as a global superstar and a model for independent women everywhere. Her catalog finds many hot, nasty grooves interlaced with much rhythm and grace, all of which continue to be well-worthy of aural revisitation on high-grade vinyl.

Janet Jackson CONTROL [1LP black vinyl & translucent red vinyl]

Side A

1. Control

2. Nasty

3. What Have You Done For Me Lately

4. You Can Be Mine

Side B

1. The Pleasure Principle

2. When I Think Of You

3. He Doesn’t Know I’m Alive

4. Let’s Wait Awhile

5. Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)

Janet Jackson CONTROL: THE REMIXES [2LP black vinyl]

Side A

1. Control (The Video Mix)

2. When I Think Of You (Dance Mix)

3. The Pleasure Principle (Long Vocal Remix – Shep Pettibone Mix)

Side B

1. What Have You Done For Me Lately (Extended Mix)

2. Nasty (Cool Summer Mix Part Two)

3. When I Think Of You (Extra Beats)

Side C

1. Control (Extended Version)

2. Nasty (Extended Mix)

3. Let’s Wait Awhile (Remix)

Side D

1. Nasty (Cool Summer Mix Part One)

2. The Pleasure Principle (Dub Edit – Shep Pettibone Mix)

3. Control (A Cappella)

Janet Jackson RHYTHM NATION 1814 [2LP black vinyl & silver vinyl]

Side A

1. Interlude: Pledge

2. Rhythm Nation

3. Interlude: T.V.

4. State Of The World

5. Interlude: Race

6. The Knowledge

Side B

1. Interlude: Let’s Dance

2. Miss You Much

3. Interlude: Come Back

4. Love Will Never Do (Without You)

5. Livin’ In A World (They Didn’t Make)

Side C

1. Alright

2. Interlude: Hey Baby

3. Escapade

4. Interlude: No Acid

5. Black Cat

Side D

1. Lonely

2. Come Back To Me

3. Someday Is Tonight

4. Interlude: Livin’…In Complete Darkness

Janet Jackson janet. [2LP black vinyl & clear vinyl]

Side A

1. Morning

2. That’s The Way Love Goes

3. You Know…

4. You Want This

5. Be A Good Boy…

6. If

Side B

1. Back

2. This Time

3. Go On Miss Janet

4. Throb

5. What’ll I Do

6. The Lounge

7. Funky Big Band

Side C

1. Racism

2. New Agenda

3. Love Pt. 2

4. Because Of Love

5. Wind

6. Again

7. Another Lover

8. Where Are You Now

Side D

1. Hold On Baby

2. The Body That Loves You

3. Rain

4. Any Time, Any Place

5. Are You Still Up

6. Sweet Dreams

7. Whoops Now (Bonus Track)

Janet Jackson THE VELVET ROPE [2LP black vinyl & deep red vinyl]

Side A

1. Interlude: Twisted Elegance

2. Velvet Rope (Feat. Vanessa Mae)

3. You

4. Got ’Til It’s Gone (Feat. Joni Mitchell and Q-Tip)

5. Interlude: Speaker Phone

6. My Need

Side B

1. Interlude: Fasten Your Seatbelts

2. Go Deep

3. Free Xone

4. Interlude: Memory

5. Together Again

6. Interlude: Online

Side C

1. Empty

2. Interlude: Full

3. What About

4. Every Time

5. Tonight’s The Night

Side D

1. I Get Lonely

2. Rope Burn

3. Anything

4. Interlude: Sad

5. Special

6. Can’t Be Stopped (Bonus Track)

Janet Jackson ALL FOR YOU [2LP black vinyl & picture disc vinyl]

Side A

1. Intro

2. You Ain’t Right

3. All For You

4. 2wayforyou (Interlude)

5. Come On Get Up

Side B

1. When We Oooo

2. China Love

3. Love Science (Ooh Baby)

4. Would You Mind

5. Lame (Interlude)

Side C

1. Trust A Try

2. Clouds (Interlude)

4. Son Of A Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You) with Carly Simon

5. Truth

6. Theory (Interlude)

Side D

1. Someone To Call My Lover

2. Feels So Right

3. Doesn’t Really Matter

4. Better Days

5. Outro