January 2019 issue of Goldmine on newsstands now with the Jimi Hendrix Experience as the cover story

Goldmine starts off the new year emphasizing the magical mark the Jimi Hendrix Experience had on modern music. The Experience’s third and final album, Electric Ladyland, was a monumental classic and it is given the royal treatment for its 50th anniversary with various deluxe editions. Goldmine gives you the back story of the album and the info on all the splendor of the reissues (extras like rare footage, outtakes, performances, etc, to go along with the remixed album itself). We also give a tip of the hat to The Kinks’ Village Green Preservation Society with interviews with Dave Davies and Mick Avory. Lots more: Greata Van Fleet, Graham Parker, Steven Wilson and others tell their most recent stories. Plus The 20 Albums That Invented Grunge, a Van Halen Vintage Shot, a Christmas Music Roundup and a reexamination of the Elvis ’68 Comeback Special.

The January 2019 issue will be on sale at select Barnes and Noble, Books A Million and indie record stores until January 7. Pick one up if you’re not already a subscriber.

Some of the record stores that carry Goldmine:

OTHER CONTENT:

