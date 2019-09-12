John Fogerty live CD at Red Rocks out in November - Goldmine Magazine

John Fogerty – 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks will be released on CD and digitally, November 8, 2019 via BMG. The release of the live album will coincide with the cinematic release of a new concert film, for one night only, November 11, Veteran’s Day. (Los Angeles, CA) September 12, 2019 – Recorded at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado this past June, thewill be released on CD and digitally, November 8, 2019 via BMG. The release of the live album will coincide with the cinematic release of a new concert film, for one night only, November 11, Veteran’s Day. In that special, one day only event, the entire 2+ hour concert movie concert film will play in select movie theaters nationwide, via Fathom Events. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, October 4thand for more information or to find a movie theater near you, visit Fathom Events. Filmed and recorded on June 20, 2019 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado during a special stop of John Fogerty’s nationwide U.S. tour celebrating his 50- year career. This amazing set list includes seventeen John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival classics including; “Proud Mary”, “Bad Moon Rising” and “Centerfield” along with covers of “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” by Gladys Knight and the Pips and “Susie Q” first released on CCR’s debut album in 1968 and the band’s only Top 40 hit not written by Fogerty (full track listing for the CD/digital release below).

Fogerty declared of this special show. “I’ve played Red Rocks a number of times over the years and it’s always magical, but this time, to play with both of my sons on this amazing stage, will certainly go down as one of the major highlights of my life,”declared of this special show. The press agrees, “My 50-Year Trip” has been delighting fans and critics alike from the U.S. to Europe!

Westword (Denver). “..if you’re a fan of American music, you’re a fan of Creedence Clearwater Revival. The sheer power, authenticity and grittiness of Fogerty’s songwriting, singing and underrated guitar playing can only be described as timeless.” – “Fogerty…had the audience’s complete attention as his “50th Year Trip” show cruised through hit song after hit song…. –Variety John Fogerty and his trusty Rickenbacker shimmer in Boston for “My 50-Year Trip” tour… (fans) were treated to an undisputed display of top-notch music and Entertainment.” – Glide Magazine “(Fogerty) belongs today to a rare species of artists who are better at stage after 70 than when they were 20 years younger.” – Sweden’s Rattvik newspaper

Fogerty has been celebrating his 50thAnniversary this year, a milestone celebration for one of America’s greatest songwriters. Iconic hits “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising” and so many more from his songbook, were all amazingly released in just one year; 1969. This August, Fogerty also returned to the original Woodstock location in Bethel, NY, to celebrate his place at that historic festival. Fogerty will also return to Las Vegas this November for his on-going residency at the Wynn Hotel’s Encore Theatre. has been celebrating his 50Anniversary this year, a milestone celebration for one of America’s greatest songwriters. Iconic hits “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising” and so many more from his songbook, were all amazingly released in just one year; 1969. This August,also returned to the original Woodstock location in Bethel, NY, to celebrate his place at that historic festival.will also return to Las Vegas this November for his on-going residency at the Wynn Hotel’s Encore Theatre. John Fogerty – 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks CD Track Listing:

Born on the Bayou Green River Lookin’ Out My Back Door Susie Q Who’ll Stop the Rain Hey Tonight Up Around the Bend Rock and Roll Girls I Heard It Through The Grapevine Long As I Can See The Light Run Through The Jungle Keep On Chooglin’ Have You Ever Seen The Rain Down On The Corner Centerfield The Old Man Down The Road Fortunate Son Bad Moon Rising Proud Mary

John Fogerty “My 50 Year Trip”:

September 13 Blues Fest Telluride, CO

September 14 Santa Fe Opera Santa Fe, NM

September 20 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY

September 21 Firekeepers Casino Battle Creek, MI

October 12 Save-On Memorial Centre Victoria, BC

October 13 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

October 15 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

October 16 Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB

October 17 Centrium Westerner Park Red Deer, AB

November 6 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 8 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 9 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 13 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 15 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 16 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV