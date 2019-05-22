Multitude of sealed Buck Owens LPs going on sale to collectors

An enormous collection of still-sealed 1961-89 Buck Owens LPs will go on sale online on May 31.

By Bruce Sylvester

An enormous collection of still-sealed 1961-89 Buck Owens LPs will go on sale online on May 31. Forty titles are included. Up to 100 copies per title, the albums (all original pressings) have been stored in the late Owens's warehouse.

The price per title is $12.98 plus postage and handling. Single- and double-disc sets cost the same. The sale will be handled on a first-come/first-served basis through the website of Omnivore Records (www.omnivorerecordings.com),

Albums in the sale include:

Under Your Spell Again (1961)

The Best Of Buck Owens (1964)

Together Again/My Heart Skips A Beat (1964)

I Don’t Care (1964)

I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail (1965)

Before You Go/No One But You (1965)

The Instrumental Hits Of Buck Owens And His Buckaroos (1965)

Christmas With Buck Owens And His Buckaroos (1965)

Roll Out The Red CarpetFor Buck Owens And His Buckaroos (1966)

Dust On Mother’s Bible: Songs of Faith And Religion by Buck Owens And His Buckaroos (1966)

Carnegie Hall ConcertWith Buck Owens And His Buckaroos (1966)

Open Up Your Heart (1966)

Your Tender Loving Care (1967)

It Takes People Like You To Make People Like Me (1967)

The Best Of Buck Owens Vol. 2 (1968)

Sweet Rosie Jones (1968)

The Guitar Player (1968)

Christmas Shopping (1968)

I’ve Got You On My Mind Again (1968)

The Best Of Buck Owens Vol. 3 (1969)

Buck Owens In London (1969)

Close-Up (1969)

The Kansas City Song (1970)

Double Play (1970)

A Merry “Hee Haw” Christmas From Buck Owens And His Buckaroos (1970)

I Wouldn’t Live In New York City (1970)

Bridge Over Troubled Water (1971)

The Best Of Buck Owens Vol. 4 (1971)

Too Old To Cut The Mustard? (1972)

Live At The Nugget (1972)

Live At The White House (1972)

In The Palm Of Your Hand (1973)

Aint It Amazing, Gracie (1973)

Arms Full Of Empty (1973)

The Best Of Buck Owens Vol. 5 (1974)

41st Street Lonely Heart’s Club (1975)

The Best Of Buck Owens Vol. 6 (1976)

Hot Dog! (1988)

Live At Carnegie Hall (1988 reissue; bonus tracks)

Act Naturally (1989)

The press release from Omnivore's publicist, Cary Baker of Conqueroo, states, “This is an incredible opportunity to own a piece of country music history direct from the collection of the artist! (Please note, because these are sealed, vintage stock, and anomalies may exist, there will be no returns nor replacements.)

“Also on May 31, Omnivore Recordings, in conjunction with the Buck Owens Estate, will release Buck Owens and the Buckaroos' The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975, available on CD and digital.

“The set is the third and final volume in a series chronicling every one of Buck's historic Capitol singles from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Taken from the original stereo masters, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975 collects the A- and B-side to all 21 singles from that period, including nine Top Ten hits, in their original, chronological form.”