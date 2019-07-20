First time stand-alone audio release of Nirvana's 'Live and Loud' on limited edition vinyl on August 30.

LOS ANGELES, CA­ – July 19, 2019 – On August 30, the complete Nirvana concert video LIVE AND LOUD (Geffen/UMe) will be released for the first time as a 2LP set pressed on 180-gram audiophile black vinyl and digital live album.

Also available will be a limited edition 2LP, 180-gram colored vinyl set (LP 1 will be clear + red translucent half-n-half vinyl, LP 2 will be clear + blue translucent half-n-half vinyl).

Both vinyl editions are housed in a gatefold jacket and include a replica backstage pass as an audio download card.



Filmed on December 13, 1993, at Seattle’s Pier 48 (less than a month after the MTV Unplugged in New York show taping), NIRVANA: LIVE AND LOUD originally aired on MTV on New Years Eve in 1993.

Heralded as one of Nirvana’s best live shows, LIVE AND LOUD features tracks such as “Heart-Shaped Box,” “Come As You Are,” “Breed,” “Pennyroyal Tea” and “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter” that “perfectly encapsulate the In Utero ideal of arena-rock at its most anarchic” Pitchfork.

LP1 – Side 1

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter Drain You Breed Serve The Servants Rape Me

LP1 – Side 2

Sliver Pennyroyal Tea Scentless Apprentice All Apologies Heart-Shaped Box

LP2 – Side 1

Blew The Man Who Sold The World School Come As You Are Lithium

LP2 – Side 2