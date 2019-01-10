Paul McCartney and Wings featured on the cover of February 2019’s Goldmine Magazine

Goldmine’s February 2019 issue is on newsstands now with Paul McCartney & Wings as the cover story — on sale at select Barnes & Noble and Books A Million stores until February 7, 2019.

Goldmine details the beginning of the band Wings, which formed after Paul McCartney’s first few solo albums.The latest releases in the Paul McCartney Archive Collection series commemorate Wings’ early years, with deluxe reissues of Wild Life (1971) and Red Rose Speedway (1973). In interviews with Goldmine, former Wings members Denny Laine and Denny Seiwell recall the early albums of a band in transition, trying to find the right sound.

We also interview Edgar Winter, David Crosby, Barry Goldberg, The Struts, K.K. Downing and Les Binks of Judas Priest fame, and feature articles on Steve Miller, Buddy Holly and Chu-Bops collectibles. Also, a diary of Kiss Kruise VIII and a tour of the new Magical Beatles Museum in Liverpool, England.

Some of the record stores that carry Goldmine:

A&M Music Center in Lyndhurst, NJ

BCA Records in Arlington, VT

Mill City Sound in Hopkins, MN

Mobile Records in Mobile, AL

Mother’s Music in Moorhead, MN

Omega Music in Dayton, OH

Planet Records in Cambridge, MA

Record Museum in W. Berlin, NJ

Record Surplus in Los Angeles, CA

Sidetracks Music in Charlottesville, VA

Toad Hall Books and Records in Rockford, IL

Vintage Vinyl “Yesterdays Fish” in Lewes, DE

Spinnaker Records, Inc, 596 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 2601

If you cannot find Goldmine on the newsstand call 715-445-4612, Ext. 13369 or email missy.fenn@fwmedia.com to order print copies.

You can also get the issue downloaded digitally here. (Plus, you can download Goldmine back issues, in case you missed any.)

GET GOLDMINE MAGAZINE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR—SUBSCRIBE!