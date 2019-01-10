Paul McCartney’s ‘The Bruce McMouse Show’ in select theaters in January

New York, NY / January 10, 2019: Abramorama announced today a partnership with MPL/Capitol/UMeto premiere Paul McCartney’s The Bruce McMouse Show in select theaters around the world on January 21. The Bruce McMouse Show is a previously never-before seen film that tells the story of how Paul McCartney and Wings came to meet the inimitable impresario Bruce McMouse. Part concert film, part animated feature, The Bruce McMouse Show features footage from Wings’ 1972 European tour from Red Rose Speedway, interspersed with animated scenes that introduce a family of mice living under the stage.

After opening the film with ‘Big Barn Bed’ – the camera takes us down through the floorboards into this charming animated world. We see Bruce McMouse regale his children with stories from his past, when son Soily rushes into the room in a whirlwind of excitement announcing that “The Wings” are playing above them. As the concert plays on, Bruce declares tohis wife Yvonne that Paul and the band need his help. Bruce then proceeds to venture on stage to offers his services as producer. As the concert progresses, the animated scenes culminate with dozens of animated mice flocking to the venue to see Wings play. ‘The Bruce McMouse Show’ has been fully restored in 2018 at Final Frame Post alongside a brand-new audio mix (stereo and 5.1) created at AIR Studios where it was also mastered.

Watch a special teaser video here

The film was directed by Barry Chattington and produced by Roger Cherrill with the live elements taken from four shows inThe Netherlands and Germany in 1972. Paul viewed the initial concert edit and realized there was great potential in the material captured. Prior to the European tour Paul had the idea of a family of mice and sketched the characters. Picking up the idea, Eric Wylam took Paul’s sketches and created the final McMouse family. This storyline was incorporated and used as a linking theme within the concert footage. The voice-overs for the animated mice took place at the end of 1973, recorded by Paul and Linda McCartney, Deryck Guyler, Pat Coombs and Derek Nimmo. Production stretched from 1972 through to 1977 when the film was complete, however with changes in the band’s line-up and music scene, the project was held in the MPL archives.

Evan Saxon, Head of West Coast Acquisitions and Business Development at Abramorama stated, “There’s no greater compliment than to be entrusted to oversee the global release a Paul McCartney film and continue our long-standing relationship with The Beatles family. Fans attending these special screenings of The Bruce McMouse Show will be transported to a Paul McCartney & Wings concert with the best seat in the house, just above Bruce McMouse and his family.”

For tickets and information www.BruceMcMouse.com

Cinemas where The Bruce McMouse Show is screening:

UK:

Liverpool: Everyman Cinema Liverpool

London: Everyman Cinema Hempstead

US:

New York: IFC Center

Los Angeles: ArcLight, Hollywood

Bethesda: ArcLight Bethesda

Chicago: ArcLight Chicago

Dallas: ANGELIKA

Honolulu: Kahala 8

Nashville: Belcourt Theatre

Phoenix: FilmBar

Sacramento: The Tower Theatre

San Diego: ANGELIKA, Carmel Mountain

San Rafael: San Rafael Film Center

Seattle: SIFF Uptown

Australia:

Melbourne: Rivoli Cinemas

Perth: Event Cinemas Innaloo

Sydney: Event Cinemas George Street

Canada:

Montreal: Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal

Toronto: Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

Vancouver: Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver

Paul McCartney and Wings, Red Rose Speedway, a six-disc (3CD, 2DVD + 1Blu-ray) numbered limited deluxe edition of the second Wings album was released December 7th. Originally released in April 1973 and featuring the #1 single ‘My Love,’ Red Rose Speedway was the first Wings album to hit #1 on the U.S. chart. The Red Rose Speedway limited deluxe edition features three discs of audio including the original album remastered at Abbey Road, no less than 35 bonus audio tracks, including a reconstruction of the originally conceived double album version of Red Rose Speedway, singles, B-sides, alternate mixes and previously unreleased tracks. The 2DVD + Blu-ray portions of the deluxe are packed with rare and previously unseen footage, including the James Paul McCartney TV Special, interviews and music videos, as well as thenever before seen film The Bruce McMouse Show—fully restored and remixed in stereo and 5.1 surround sound. The package includes a folio containing 14 replica hand drawn original character sketches by Paul and facsimile dialogue sheets for the film, a 128-page book containing many previously unpublished images by Linda McCartney, expanded album and single artwork from the archives and story behind the album — including new interviews with Paul McCartney, and key album personnel — and track-by-track information, written by Amanda Petrusich, five replica handwritten lyric sheets and photo print, a 64-page ‘Wings In Morocco’ photo book, all housed in a numbered outer slipcase. The Red Rose Speedwaydownload redemption card will provide access to all audio in HD 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution versions.

