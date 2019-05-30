'Peter, Paul and Mary at Newport 1963-65' out in August in various formats

Eighteen previously unreleased performances by the legendary folk trio of Peter Yarrow, Noel Paul Stookey, and Mary Travers await you in 'Peter, Paul And Mary At Newport 1963-65,' coming to DVD, CD and digital platforms on August 16, from Shout! Factory.

This collection of remarkable archival performances by Peter, Paul and Mary filmed at the iconic folk festival at Newport, Rhode Island, from 1963 to 1965 reveals the electrifying and optimistic spirit of an era, at the peak of America’s Folk Revival. Some of these timeless songs have never been seen on television, and some, like “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “If I Had A Hammer,” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” became part of the “soundtrack” of an era of extraordinary social and political transformation. These historic recordings epitomize Peter, Paul and Mary’s music in the ’60s era of optimism, turmoil and vast change in America.

“For Peter, Paul and Mary, performing at Newport in the early sixties was akin to seeing our hopes and dreams crystallize in microcosm. For a few days, Newport became a place of exceptional good will and commonality, a way of life that we urgently hoped, one day, might become the reality for the world. The sense of progress and positive change that surrounded us was inspiring us all, performers and audience alike, to new levels of optimism even as it strengthened our determination to work towards a more just and peaceful society and world,” Yarrow writes in Peter, Paul And Mary At Newport 1963-65.

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey are on tour throughout 2019.

1. If I Had a Hammer

2. San Francisco Bay Blues

3. Wasn’t That a Time

4. Because All Men Are Brothers

5. If I Had My Way

6. Jesus Met the Woman at the Well

7. Rising of the Moon

8. Puff, the Magic Dragon – Peter Yarrow

9. Miner’s Lifeguard – Mary Travers with Joan Baez, Ronnie Gilbert, Peter Yarrow and Others

10. Blowin’ in the Wind

11. When the Ship Comes In

12. Tryin’ to Win

13. Hangman

14. Go Tell Aunt Rhody – Peter Yarrow with Joan Baez

15. Betty & Dupree

16. Early in the Morning

17. The Times They Are A-Changin’

18. Credits/Come Go with Me to That Land – Ensemble Led by Odetta with Joan Baez, Theodore Bikel, Pete Seeger and Others

DVD Special Features:

· Extra Tracks “Tell It on the Mountain” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”

· Interview with Peter Yarrow at Newport (1963)