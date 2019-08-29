Pink Floyd 'The Later Years' to be released in November - Goldmine Magazine

August 29, 2019 New York, New York – On 29 November 2019, Pink Floyd Records will release ‘Pink Floyd The Later Years’, a 16-disc set (5xCDs, 6xBlu-Rays, 5xDVDs) covering the material created by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright from 1987 onwards. The period generated record sales of over 40 million worldwide and included three studio albums: ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’, ‘The Division Bell’ and ‘The Endless River’ as well as two live albums: ‘Delicate Sound Of Thunder’ and ‘Pulse’. With additional production from David Gilmour and Andy Jackson, over 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the sought-after 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth concerts, ‘Pink Floyd The Later Years’ is a must for all fans.

Wish You Were Here performed on 30th June 1990 at the Silver Clef Awards Winners performance at Knebworth, Hertfordshire, UK, in aid of the Nordoff Robbins Music Centre and The BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. Featuring David Gilmour (Guitar, Vocals), Nick Mason (Drums), Richard Wright (Keyboards, Vocals) with Guy Pratt (Bass, Vocals), Jon Carin (Keyboards, Vocals), Tim Renwick (Guitar), Gary Wallis (Percussion).

First look at Wish You Were Here Live at Knebworth 1990:

A multi-media, deluxe box set, ‘Pink Floyd The Later Years’ presents an expanded view of the Pink Floyd story from 1987 to the present and kicks off with ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’, the album that confirmed Pink Floyd as one of the world’s biggest artists.

The album, presented for the first time in 5.1, has been updated and remixed by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson. The release of The Later Years project gives an opportunity for a fresh overview of the ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ album. By returning to some of Richard Wright’s keyboard parts and recording new drum tracks with Nick Mason, producers David Gilmour and Bob Ezrin have restored the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.

Throughout 1987 and 1988 the band’s live shows became the largest-grossing concert tour ever to that date and produced the critically acclaimed, Grammy Award nominated, ‘Delicate Sound Of Thunder’. Filmed at the Nassau Coliseum in New York State, the concert shows the band on the top of their form. The concert has been fully upgraded and re-edited from the original 35mm film negatives by Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and Benny Trickett and the sound remixed to 5.1. It also includes Terminal Frost and Welcome To The Machine, two tracks that were not included on the original concert film release. For the first time the concert is available in 5.1 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Two of the most sought-after additions to ‘Pink Floyd The Later Years’ are the 1989 Venice Concert, performed on a floating stage in front of St Mark’s Square, and the 1990 Silver Clef Winners performance at Knebworth. Both concerts, previously unreleased, are now available on both DVD and Blu-ray (145mins). The momentous Knebworth concert saw Pink Floyd topping the all-star bill (that included Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton and Tears For Fears), in aid of the Nordoff Robbins charity, profits from which went towards setting up the BRIT School. David Gilmour and Andy Jackson have remixed the audio from this iconic concert and all 7 tracks performed on the day (with guest musicians including sax player Candy Dulfer, the original The Great Gig In The Sky vocalist Clare Torry, keyboard player Michael Kamen and Sam Brown with her mother, Vicki, on vocals), are released here as well as for the first time ever on CD.

1994’s album ‘The Division Bell’ sold over 12 million copies, having debuted at No 1 in the UK, the USA, Australia and New Zealand. It stayed at the top of the US charts for 4 weeks, and also went to No 1 in six other countries. The resulting tour was captured and recorded for the concert release ‘Pulse’. This release contains the entire ‘Pulse’ live concert film, re-edited and upgraded from the original masters, from the groundbreaking Earl’s Court gigs, and available for the first time on Blu-ray. Also uncovered for the first time is footage of the band in rehearsals on 20 October 1994 performing A Great Day For Freedom and Lost For Words.

In 2014, Pink Floyd released ‘The Endless River’, comprising mostly instrumental and ambient music based on material recorded during ‘The Division Bell’ sessions. Featuring David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright, additional material was recorded in 2013 and 2014, with one song, Louder than Words, with lyrics by author & novelist Polly Samson (the primary lyricist for ‘The Division Bell’ album). ‘The Endless River’ became the most pre-ordered album of all time on Amazon UK and debuted at number one in several countries. The vinyl edition was the fastest-selling UK vinyl release since 1997. Included here for the first time is the never previously seen specially commissioned full 52-minute ‘The Endless River’ film by Ian Emes, famed for his work with Pink Floyd, including his animations for One Of These Days, Speak To Me, Time and On The Run.

Rounding off the package are hours of unreleased bonus materials including music videos, documentary footage, bonus live tracks, upgraded tour screen films and documentaries. It includes the first ever release, on Blu-ray, DVD and 7” vinyl, of the last live performance of Pink Floyd with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright together in 2007. This special performance of Arnold Layne took place at the Syd Barrett Tribute Concert at The Barbican on 10 May 2007. The full set boasts previously unreleased or remixed audio, plus restored, remastered and re-edited audio-visuals including unreleased concert footage and promo clips.

With the help of Nick Mason and the Pink Floyd archive, the box set comes with reproductions of tour artwork, posters, programmes, tour laminates, lyric book and much more including two 7” vinyl singles, (the live version of Arnold Layne performed at the Syd Barrett Tribute Concert in 2007 and Lost For Words from the ‘Pulse’ tour rehearsals at Earl’s Court), in new picture sleeves and etched image B-sides. Also included is a brand new 60-page hardback book of photos, designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios, including many previously unseen images.

The 5 CDs are encased in their own 40-page hardback book with an extensive guide to all content, tracklists and credits.

There will also be a 2-LP / 1-CD ‘Highlights’ package. It comes in a gatefold sleeve (for both 1-CD and 2-LP), and each will contain a 24-page booklet containing previously unseen and rare photos.

Product overview:

CDs

5 x CDs, contained in their own 40-page, hardback book, containing a guide to all content, tracklistings, exhaustive content detail and credits.

CD 1 ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ Updated & Remixed 51 mins

CD 2 & 3 ‘Delicate Sound Of Thunder’ Remixed 140 mins

CD 4 Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 Unreleased Studio Recordings 65 mins

CD 5 Knebworth Concert 1990 57 mins

Blu-rays

6 x Blu-rays, each contained in a gatefold wallet with dedicated cover art, including tracklistings and music publishing credits.

Blu-ray 1 Surround & Hi-res Audio Mixes 152 mins

Blu-ray 2 ‘Delicate Sound Of Thunder’ Restored & Remixed 120 mins

Blu-ray 3 ‘Pulse’ Restored & Re-edited 145 mins

Blu-ray 4 Venice Concert 1989 & Knebworth Concert 1990 147 mins

Blu-ray 5 Unreleased Live Films Music Videos & Concert Screen Films 154 mins

Blu-ray 6 Documentaries & Unreleased Material 122 mins

DVD

5 x DVDs (duplicating the content of Blu-rays 2-6 above), each contained in a gatefold wallet with dedicated cover art, including tracklistings and music publishing credits.

7” Singles

2 x 7” vinyl singles in brand-new picture sleeves, featuring ‘Arnold Layne’ performed live by Pink Floyd at the Syd Barrett Tribute concert, 2007 and Lost For Words from the Pulse tour rehearsals at Earl’s Court.

Photo book

60-page hard backed book of photos designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios, including many previously unseen images.

Replica Tour Programmes and Lyric Book

A newly-created set of reproduction tour programmes (Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988, Pink Floyd Live 1989, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994), plus a brand new Lyrics Book, designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios.

Memorabilia

A collection of reproduction memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters, all printed to replicate the originals, and contained in a prestige card envelope.

FULL TRACK LISTING OF ‘THE LATER YEARS’

2019 A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON UPDATED AND REMIXED

Disc 1

CD 1:

1. Signs Of Life

2. Learning To Fly

3. The Dogs Of War

4. One Slip

5. On The Turning Away

6. Yet Another Movie

7. Round And Around

8. A New Machine Part 1

9. Terminal Frost

10. A New Machine Part 2

11. Sorrow

2019 DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER REMIXED

Disc 2

CD 1:

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1

7. Terminal Frost

8. A New Machine Part 2

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 3

CD 2:

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip

12. Run Like Hell

1987 & 1994 LIVE RECORDINGS / UNRELEASED STUDIO RECORDINGS

Disc 4 CD 1:

1. One Of These Days (live in Hanover 1994)

2. Astronomy Domine (live in Miami 1994)

3. The Dogs Of War (live in Atlanta 1987)

4. On The Turning Away (live in Atlanta 1987)

5. Run Like Hell (live in Atlanta 1987)

6. Blues 1 (unreleased 1994 recording)

7. Slippery Guitar (unreleased 1994 recording)

8. Rick’s Theme (unreleased 1994 recording)

9. David’s Blues (unreleased 1994 recording)

10. Marooned Jam (unreleased 1994 recording)

11. Nervana (unreleased 1994 recording)

12. High Hopes (Early version) (unreleased 1994 recording)

1990 KNEBWORTH CONCERT REMIXED

Disc 5 CD 1:

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. The Great Gig In The Sky

3. Wish You Were Here

4. Sorrow

5. Money

6. Comfortably Numb

7. Run Like Hell

2019 SURROUND AND HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON UPDATED & REMIXED

Disc 6. Blu-ray

Surround: dts Master Audio 5.1 (96/24), PCM 5.1 (96/24) PCM Stereo (96/24)

First release of 2019 mixes in 5.1

1. Signs Of Life

2. Learning To Fly

3. The Dogs Of War

4. One Slip

5. On The Turning Away

6. Yet Another Movie

7. Round And Around

8. A New Machine Part 1

9. Terminal Frost

10. A New Machine Part 2

11. Sorrow

The Division Bell 2014 Remix

Surround: 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24), PCM 5.1 (96/24)

1. Cluster One

2. What Do You Want From Me

3. Poles Apart

4. Marooned

5. A Great Day For Freedom

6. Wearing The Inside Out

7. Take It Back

8. Coming Back To Life

9. Keep Talking

10. Lost For Words

11. High Hopes

Unreleased Studio Recordings

Surround: 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24), 5.1 PCM (96/24) PCM Stereo (96/24)

1. Blues 1 (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

2. Slippery Guitar (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

3. Rick’s Theme (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

4. David’s Blues (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

5. Marooned Jam (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

6. Nervana (unreleased 1994 recording 5.1 mix)

7. High Hopes (Early Version) (Alternative Version 5.1 mix)

2019 DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER RESTORED & RE-MIXED

Disc 7. Blu-ray

Stereo: PCM 96/24 Surround: dts Master audio 5.1 (96/24)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

2019 PULSE RESTORED &

RE-EDITED

Disc 8. Blu-ray

Filmed live on 20 October 1994 at Earls Court, London, UK. Stereo: PCM 48/24.

Surround: dts Master audio 5.1 (96/24)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5, 7

2. Learning To Fly

3. High Hopes

4. Take It Back

5. Coming Back To Life

6. Sorrow

7. Keep Talking

8. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

9. One Of These Days

The Dark Side of The Moon

10. Speak To Me

11. Breathe (In The Air)

12. On The Run

13. Time

14. The Great Gig In The Sky

15. Money

16. Us And Them

17. Any Colour You Like

18. Brain Damage

19. Eclipse

Encores

20. Wish You Were Here

21. Comfortably Numb

22. Run Like Hell

1989 / 1990 VENICE CONCERT KNEBWORTH CONCERT

Disc 9. Blue-ray:

VENICE CONCERT 15 JULY 1989. Stereo only: PCM 48/24

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Part 1

2. Learning To Fly

3. Yet Another Movie

4. Round And Around

5. Sorrow

6. The Dogs Of War

7. On The Turning Away

8. Time

9. The Great Gig In The Sky

10. Wish You Were Here

11. Money

12. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

13. Comfortably Numb

14. Run Like Hell

15. Fireworks

KNEBWORTH CONCERT 30 JUNE 1990

Stereo: PCM 48/24.

Surround: DTS Master audio 5.1 (48/24)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. The Great Gig In The Sky

3. Wish You Were Here

4. Sorrow

5. Money

6. Comfortably Numb

7. Run Like Hell

UNRELEASED LIVE FILMS, MUSIC VIDEOS & SCREEN FILMS

Disc 10. Blu-ray

Stereo PCM (48/24)

Music Videos:

1. Learning To Fly

2. Marooned

3. Take It Back

4. High Hopes

5. Louder Than Words

6. Learning To Fly (alternate version)

Bonus Live Tracks from Delicate Sound Of Thunde r

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1

4. Terminal Frost

5. A New Machine Part 2

Tour Rehearsal 1994 :

1. A Great Day for Freedom Version 1

2. A Great Day for Freedom Version 2

3. Lost for Words

Concert Screen Films 1987

1. Signs of Life

2. Learning To Fly

3. The Dogs of War

4. One Of These Days

5. Speak To Me

6. On The Run

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Brain Damage + Eclipse

Concert Screen Films 1994

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-4, 7

2. Speak To Me

3. Time

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Money

6. Us And Them (Black & White)

7. Us And Them (Colour)

8. Brain Damage + Eclipse – North American dates

9. Brain Damage + Eclipse – European dates

10. Brain Damage – Earls Court, London dates

Wish You Were (Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction)

1. Wish You Were Here with Billy Corgan

DOCUMENTARIES AND UNRELEASED MATERIAL

Disc 11. Blu-Ray

Stereo PCM (48/24) except *The Endless River film Stereo PCM (96/24) 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

1. Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute 2007)

2. A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Album Cover Photo Shoot

3. The Division Bell heads album cover photography (Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK)

4. Pulse TV ad 1995

5. The Endless River film By Ian Emes*

Stereo: PCM (96/24). Surround: 5.1 dts Master Audio (96/24)

SIDE 1

Things Left Unsaid

It’s What We Do

Ebb and Flow

SIDE 2

Sum

Skins

Unsung

Anisina

SIDE 3

The Lost Art of Conversation

On Noodle Street

Night Light

Allons-y (1)

Autumn ’68

Allons-y (2)

Talkin’ Hawkin’

SIDE 4

Calling

Eyes to Pearls

Surfacing

Louder Than Words

6. A Momentary Lapse of Reason cover shoot interview with David Gilmour and Storm Thorgerson

7. The Division Bell Airships 1994

8. Behind The Scenes – The Division Bell Tour

9. Arnold Layne Rehearsal (Syd Barrett tribute 2007)

10. The Endless River – Launch Event 2014

11. The Endless River EPK 2014

2019 DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER RESTORED & RE-MIXED

Disc 12. DVD

Stereo: PCM (48/16)

Surround: Dolby Digital 5.1 (48/16), dts 5.1 (48/16)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell

2019 PULSE RESTORED & RE-EDITED

Disc 13. DVD

Filmed live on 20 October 1994 at Earls Court, London, UK

Stereo: PCM (48/16)

Surround: Dolby Digital 5.1 (48/16), dts 5.1 (48/16)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5, 7

2. Learning To Fly

3. High Hopes

4. Take It Back

5. Coming Back To Life

6. Sorrow

7. Keep Talking

8. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

9. One Of These Day

The Dark Side of The Moon

10. Speak To Me

11. Breathe (In The Air)

12. On The Run

13. Time

14. The Great Gig In The Sky

15. Money

16. Us And Them

17. Any Colour You Like

18. Brain Damage

19. Eclipse

Encores

20. Wish You Were Here

21. Comfortably Numb

22. Run Like Hell

1989/1990 VENICE CONCERT / KNEBWORTH CONCERT

Disc 14. DVD :

VENICE CONCERT 15th July 1989. Stereo only: PCM 48/16

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Part 1

2. Learning To Fly

3. Yet Another Movie

4. Round And Around

5. Sorrow

6. The Dogs Of War

7. On The Turning Away

8. Time

9. The Great Gig In The Sky

10. Wish You Were Here

11. Money

12. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

13. Comfortably Numb

14. Run Like Hell

15. Fireworks

KNEBWORTH CONCERT 30th June 1990

Stereo: PCM (48/16). Surround: Dolby Digital 5.1 (48/16), dts 5.1 (48/16)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. The Great Gig In The Sky

3. Wish You Were Here

4. Sorrow

5. Money

6. Comfortably Numb

7. Run Like Hell

UNRELEASED LIVE FILMS, MUSIC VIDEOS & SCREEN FILMS

Disc 15. DVD:

Stereo PCM (48/16) only

Music Videos:

1. Learning To Fly

2. Marooned

3. Take It Back

4. High Hopes

5. Louder Than Words

6. Learning To Fly (alternate version)

Bonus Live Tracks from Delicate Sound Of Thunder

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1

4. Terminal Frost

5. A New Machine Part 2

Tour Rehearsal 1994:

1. A Great Day for Freedom Version 1

2. A Great Day for Freedom Version 2

3. Lost for Words

Concert Screen Films 1987 :

1. Signs of Life

2. Learning To Fly

3. The Dogs of War

4. One Of These Days

5. Speak To Me

6. On The Run

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Brain Damage + Eclipse

Concert Screen Films 1994

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-4, 7

2. Speak To Me

3. Time

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Money

6. Us And Them (Black & White)

7. Us And Them (Colour)

8. Brain Damage + Eclipse – North American dates

9. Brain Damage + Eclipse – European dates

10. Brain Damage – Earls Court, London dates

Wish You Were (Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction)

1. Wish You Were Here with Billy Corgan

DVD DOCUMENTARIES AND UNRELEASED MATERIAL

Disc 16:

Stereo PCM (48/16) except *The Endless River film, Stereo PCM (48/16) 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

1. Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute 2007)

2. A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Album Cover Photo Shoot

3. The Division Bell heads album cover photography (Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK)

4. Pulse TV ad 1995

5. The Endless River film By Ian Emes*

Stereo PCM (48/16) 5.1 Dolby Digital (48/16), 5.1 dts (48/16)

SIDE 1

Things Left Unsaid

It’s What We Do

Ebb and Flow

SIDE 2

Sum

Skins

Unsung

Anisina

SIDE 3

The Lost Art of Conversation

On Noodle Street

Night Light

Allons-y (1)

Autumn ’68

Allons-y (2)

Talkin’ Hawkin’

SIDE 4

Calling

Eyes to Pearls

Surfacing

Louder Than Words

6. A Momentary Lapse of Reason cover shoot interview with David Gilmour and Storm Thorgerson

7. The Division Bell Airships 1994

8. Behind The Scenes – The Division Bell Tour

9. Arnold Layne Rehearsal (Syd Barrett tribute 2007)

10. The Endless River – Launch Event 2014

11. The Endless River EPK 2014

7” SINGLES

Included in the box are two exclusive, previously unreleased tracks on 7” vinyl singles, both in brand-new picture sleeves.

‘Arnold Layne’ was recorded live at the Tribute to Syd Barrett concert at London’s Barbican Centre in 2007.

‘Lost For Words’ was recorded live by Pink Floyd at rehearsals for their ‘Pulse’ filmed concert at Earl’s Court, London, in 1994.

Both singles have a special etched image on their respective B Sides.

Deluxe Photo Book

60-page deluxe hard back photo book designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios. This impressive book includes many previously unseen images

Replica Tour Programmes and Lyric Book

A newly-created set of reproduction tour programmes (Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988, Pink Floyd Live 1989, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994), plus a brand-new Lyrics Book, designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios

Memorabilia

A collection of reproduction memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters, all printed to replicate the originals, and contained in a prestige card envelope, alongside the two exclusive 7” vinyl singles