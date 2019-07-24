Ramones ‘It’s Alive’ 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition available in September

LOS ANGELES – The Ramones’ first live album celebrates its 40th anniversary this year with a new version that’s been updated with remastered sound and expanded with with three unreleased concerts from the same tour. Originally recorded in London on New Year’s Eve 1977 and eventually released as a double album in 1979, It’s Alive delivered a blistering barrage of live takes on classic tracks from the band’s first three albums.

IT’S ALIVE: 40th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION will be available from Rhino on September 20 for $74.98. Produced in a limited and numbered edition of 8,000 copies, the 4CD/2LP 180-gram vinyl set comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. It’s accompanied by new liner notes written by legendary record producer and musician Steve Albini and Ed Stasium, who produced and engineered It’s Alive and remastered all of the music included in this collection. This will be the first time that It’s Alive has been released on vinyl in the U.S.

IT’S ALIVE: 40th ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION features all four concerts that were professionally recorded during the Ramones’ U.K. tour in December 1977, three making their debut release: Top Rank, Birmingham (December 28, 1977); Victoria Hall, Stoke-On-Trent (December 29, 1977); Friars, Aylesbury (December 30, 1977); and The Rainbow Theatre, London (December 31, 1977). A previously unreleased version of “Blitzkrieg Bop” from the Top Rank show is features all four concerts that were professionally recorded during the Ramones’ U.K. tour in December 1977, three making their debut release: Top Rank, Birmingham (December 28, 1977); Victoria Hall, Stoke-On-Trent (December 29, 1977); Friars, Aylesbury (December 30, 1977); and The Rainbow Theatre, London (December 31, 1977). A previously unreleased version of “Blitzkrieg Bop” from the Top Rank show is available now digitally.

Taking its name from a 1974 horror film, It’s Alive was the last album to feature all four original band members: Dee Dee Ramone, Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone and Tommy Ramone. All four concerts included in the new Deluxe Edition capture the band in peak form as they storm through dozens of songs from the group’s influential catalog.

Among the numerous highlights are electrifying live versions of “Blitzkrieg Bop,” “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue” and “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You” from Ramones(1976), “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment,” “California Sun” and “Pinhead” from Leave Home (1977) and “Cretin Hop,” “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker” and “Rockaway Beach” fromRocket to Russia (1977).

IT’S ALIVE: 40TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Track Listing

Disc One: The Rainbow Theatre, London, December 31, 1977

1. “Rockaway Beach”

2. “Teenage Lobotomy”

3. “Blitzkrieg Bop”

4. “I Wanna Be Well”

5. “Glad To See You Go”

6. “Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment”

7. “You’re Gonna Kill That Girl”

8. “I Don’t Care”

9. “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker”

10. “Havana Affair”

11. “Commando”

12. “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow”

13. “Surfin’ Bird”

14. “Cretin Hop”

15. “Listen To My Heart”

16. “California Sun”

17. “I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You”

18. “Pinhead”

19. “Do You Wanna Dance”

20. “Chainsaw”

21. “Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World”

22. “I Wanna Be A Good Boy”

23. “Judy Is A Punk”

24. “Suzy Is A Headbanger”

25. “Let’s Dance”

26. “Oh Oh I Love Her So”

27. “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue”

28. “We’re A Happy Family”

