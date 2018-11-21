Record Store Day Black Friday vinyl from Varèse Sarabande Records

(November 21, 2018– Los Angeles, CA) – Varèse Sarabande Records proudly announces the Black Friday releases. These limited edition masterpieces are available this Black Friday through independent retailers.

EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS makes its world premiere release on vinyl! First debuting on HBO way back in 1977, EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS is a beloved Jim Henson TV special featuring the magnificent music of Paul Williams ("Rainbow Connection" – THE MUPPET MOVIE, "Evergreen" – A STAR IS BORN). This much sought after soundtrack is finally available on vinyl this Friday. More info: https://found.ee/EmmetOtterBFRSD

POPEYE: THE HARRY NILSSON DEMOS highlights Nilsson's key contributions as a singer and not just a songwriter. So grab your corncob pipe and a can of spinach to enjoy this incredible new collection that includes new artwork and music. More info: https://found.ee/PopeyeDemosBFRSD

ODESSEY & ORACLE by the Zombies is the first ever picture disc release of Rolling Stone's #100 album on their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. This English rock band is a four-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finalist and one of the most acclaimed bands of the 1960's. Find the "Time of the Season" and other groovy tunes on this classic album. More info: https://found.ee/OdesseyBFRSD

FRITZ THE CAT is the soundtrack to the 1972 X-rated animated film, directed by Ralph Bakshi. There are blues, funk and rock and roll songs including the film's score performed by Ray Shanklin and Ed Bogas. Make sure the little ones are to bed, because it's about to get frisky. More info: https://found.ee/FritzBFRSD

These vinyl titles are just the latest from the world’s most renowned soundtrack record label, Varèse Sarabande. Find these and many more limited edition gems at Varèse Sarabande now.