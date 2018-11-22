Release celebrates 60th anniversary of R&B labels Ric Records and Ron Records

Craft Recordings has announced the release of Feelin’ Right Saturday Night: The Ric & Ron Anthology,in celebration of the 60th anniversary of pioneering New Orleans R&B label Ric Records and its sister label Ron Records. The CD and digital formats are due out on December 7th, following the exclusive double-LP package releasing on Record Store Day Black Friday on November 23rd. The compilation features classics from Professor Longhair, Irma Thomas, Eddie Bo and Al Johnson, along with the Joe Jones hit “You Talk Too Much” and two previously unreleased tracks-a demo of “Tipitina” by Professor Longhair and “Good Enough For Me” by Eddie Bo. New liner notes by GRAMMY®-winning producer Scott Billington round out the package.

Pre-order Feelin' Right Saturday Night: The Ric & Ron Anthology via the Craft Recordings Store, Amazon or a local independent record store.

Founded by Joe Ruffino-a former salesman for New Orleans-based music-industry hub A-1 Distributors-the legendary labels Ric and Ron, named after Joe’s two sons, occupy a unique place in the history of New Orleans rhythm and blues. Operating for only four years, between 1958 and 1962, these sister imprints document a unique and transitory sound in New Orleans music, between the eras of the hit-making producers and songwriters Dave Bartholomew in the 1950s (Fats Domino, Smiley Lewis) and Allen Toussaint in the 1960s and 1970s (Lee Dorsey, Irma Thomas, the Meters).

The fresh sound coming out of the sister labels was no coincidence. Studio bands had dominated the New Orleans music sound prior to Ric and Ron. As described in Billington’s liner notes, “Ruffino believed there were fresher sounds in the city. To that end, he hired guitarist/bandleader Edgar Blanchard, arranger/musician Harold Battiste and the young guitarist/pianist/songwriter Mac Rebennack, who would later become known as Dr. John, to supervise and arrange the Ric and Ron sessions. In the great New Orleans music tradition, all three had musical chops beyond blues and R&B . . . which they were able to utilize as each session required, while still connecting with New Orleans street beats and the beginnings of funk.”

With a catalog of 70 45-RPM singles, plus a couple of regional albums, the labels released a disproportionate number of truly great and fun records, along with the debut recordings of two iconic New Orleans vocalists, Johnny Adams and Irma Thomas. In 1960, the company produced a major hit with Joe Jones‘ “You Talk Too Much,” which reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This set presents many of the most rocking and exciting tracks in the Ric and Ron catalog-the hits, a few buried treasures and two unreleased tracks.

Track listing for Feelin’ Right Saturday Night: The Ric & Ron Anthology:

CD:

1. Professor Longhair – Go To The Mardi Gras

2. Chris Kenner – Rocket To The Moon

3. Eddie Bo – Every Dog Got His Day

4. Irma Thomas – I May Be Wrong

5. Robert Parker – Walkin’

6. Johnny Adams – A Losing Battle

7. Martha Carter – You Can If You Think You Can

8. Irma Thomas – Don’t Mess With My Man

9. Al Johnson – You Done Me Wrong

10. Johnny Adams – Life Is Just A Struggle

11. Edgar Blanchard – Lonesome Guitar

12. Eddie Bo – Tell It Like It Is

13. Professor Longhair – Tipitina (demo)*

14. Lenny Capello and the Dots – Tootles

15. Al Johnson – Carnival Time

16. Tommy Ridgley – Double Eye Whammy

17. Eddie Bo – Good Enough For Me*

18. Johnny Adams – (Oh Why) I Won’t Cry

19. Professor Longhair – Cuttin’ Out

20. Joe Jones – You Talk Too Much

21. Martha Nelson – I Don’t Talk Too Much

22. Eddie Bo – Check Mr. Popeye (Part I)

23. Mercy Baby – Pleadin’

24. Lee Tillman & Bud Stewart’s Top Notchers – Will Travel

25. Barbara Lynn – Found My Good Thing (demo)

26. Tommy Ridgley – In The Same Old Way

27. Eddie Bo – Dinky Doo

28. The Velvetiers – Feelin’ Right Saturday Night

*Previously unreleased

