Rod Stewart to release new orchestral album - Goldmine Magazine

LOS ANGELES – Sir Rod Stewart (knighted in 2016) celebrates 50 years as a solo artist this year. The legendary singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide during a stellar career that includes nine #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K. Plus, 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the US. Rhino will honor the legendary singer-songwriter with a new album that lets fans hear Stewart’s biggest hits in a newly imagined way.

YOU’RE IN MY HEART: ROD STEWART WITH THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA pairs classic vocal tracks from his most popular songs with new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The result is a timeless record that retains the power, soul and passion that have fueled Stewart’s legacy from the start. The album also features a new version of the hit song “It Takes Two” featuring Robbie Williams and a brand-new song “Stop Loving Her Today” by Rod Stewart. The album will be released November 22 as a 1-CD ($18.98) and as a 2-CD ($24.98) that features the full orchestral arrangements. The music will also be available to download digitally and via streaming services.

Produced by Trevor Horn, YOU’RE IN MY HEART includes new orchestral versions of Stewart’s #1 U.K. hits: “Sailing,” “I Don’t Want To Talk About It” and “The First Cut Is The Deepest.” The collection also features versions of “Maggie May” and “Reason To Believe” – songs that topped the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. in 1971.

YOU’RE IN MY HEART is packed with Stewart’s best-known songs, including versions of the Top 10 U.K. hits: “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright) (a #1 smash in the U.S.), “The Killing of Georgie (Part 1 and II),” “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim),” “I Was Only Joking,” “What Am I Gonna Do (I’m So In Love With You),” “Every Beat Of My Heart,” “Downtown Train,” “Rhythm Of My Heart” and a cover of Tom Waits’ “Tom Traubert’s Blues (Waltzing Matilda).”

Alongside Stewart’s major hits are fan favorites like: “Young Turks,” “Forever Young,” “If We Fall In Love Tonight,” a version of “Handbags And Gladrags” from his multi-platinum acoustic album, Unplugged…and Seated and “Stay With Me,” a Top 40 hit he recorded with the Faces in 1971.

After a triumphant stadium tour this summer, the release of YOU’RE IN MY HEART coincides with the continuation of Stewart’s biggest UK tour ever with live performances in November and December. In addition, he returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and a show this September at The Hollywood Bowl with a landmark reunion set with his former bandmate Jeff Beck.

YOU’RE IN MY HEART: ROD STEWART WITH THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Track Listing:

1 CD:

01. “Maggie May”

02. “It Takes Two (with Robbie Williams)”

03. “Sailing”

04. “Reason To Believe”

05. “Handbags and Gladrags”

06. “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)”

07. “I Don’t Want To Talk About It”

08. “The First Cut Is The Deepest”

09. “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)”

10. “I Was Only Joking”

11. “Young Turks”

12. “Forever Young”

13. “Rhythm Of My Heart”

14. “Have I Told You Lately”

15. “Stop Loving Her Today”

2 CD Deluxe Edition

CD 1:

01. “Maggie May”

02. “Reason To Believe”

03. “Handbags & Gladrags”

04. “Sailing”

05. “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)”

06. “The Killing Of Georgie (Part I and II)”

07. “I Don’t Want To Talk About It”

08. “The First Cut Is The Deepest”

09. “You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)”

10. “I Was Only Joking”

CD 2:

01. “It Takes Two (with Robbie Williams)”

02. “Stay With Me (with Faces)”

03. “Young Turks”

04. “What Am I Gonna Do (I’m So In Love With You)”

05. “Every Beat Of My Heart”

06. “Forever Young”

07. “Downtown Train”

08. “Rhythm Of My Heart”

09. “Have I Told You Lately”

10. “Tom Traubert’s Blues (Waltzing Matilda)”

11. “If We Fall In Love Tonight”

12. “Stop Loving Her Today”

2019 TOUR DATES

September

18 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl with Jeff Beck

28 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

October

02 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

04 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

05 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

November

23 – Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

26 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

28 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

30 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

December

02 – Belfast, Ireland – SSE Arena

04 – Dublin, Ireland – 3ARENA

05 – Dublin, Ireland – 3ARENA

07 – Aberdeen, Scotland – P&J Live

10 – Liverpool, England – Echo Arena

11 – Leeds, England – Leeds Direct Arena

13 – Birmingham, England – Arena Birmingham

17 – London, England – The O2 Arena

19 – London, England – The O2 Arena

20 – London, England – The O2 Arena