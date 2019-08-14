Social Distortion’s independent catalog to be reissued on vinyl

Los Angeles, CA (August 14, 2019) —This fall, Craft Recordings will reissue three titles from Social Distortion’s independent catalog on vinyl. Set for a September 27 release, the LPs include the band’s 1983 debut, Mommy’s Little Monster, their 2004 studio album, Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll, and 1995's Mainliner (Wreckage From the Past), which compiles early singles and rare B-sides. Celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, the enduring So-Cal punk icons just kicked off their extensive, two-month North American tour with Flogging Molly yesterday (8/13) in Dallas (full tour itinerary below).

Click to pre-order Mommy’s Little Monster, Sex, Love and Rock ‘N’ Roll, and Mainliner (Wreckage from the Past). Limited edition color variants also available via the official Social Distortion web store.

Social Distortion formed in Orange County, CA, with front man Mike Ness and guitarist Dennis Danell at the helm. With their distinctive blend of punk and primitive rock ‘n’ roll, the four-piece (whose bassists and drummers would fluctuate over those years) found equal influences in bands like the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, and the Clash as well as the early country music of Hank Williams and the classic blues of artists like Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf and Lightnin’ Hopkins. Their 1983 debut, Mommy’s Little Monster was released on the band’s own label,13th Floor Records. Full of raw vocals, powerful guitar-driven hooks, and plenty of attitude, the seminal album gained Social Distortion a national following and went on to inspire the likes of the Offspring, Rancid and many other well-known artists. Standout tracks include “The Creeps (I Just Wanna Give You)” and “Another State of Mind.”

The next two decades would bring the band continued lineup changes, a rehab stint for Ness—who has maintained his sobriety since 1985—a major label deal, some of their highest-charting singles (“I Was Wrong” and “Bad Luck”), and two Gold records (for 1990’s Social Distortion and 1992’s Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell). In the late ‘90s, the band returned to their indie roots and signed to Time Bomb Recordings.

2004’s much-anticipated Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll marked the group’s first studio album in eight years, following 1996’s White Light, White Heat, White Trash and two solo records from Ness. The band had also taken time to refocus after the sudden death of founding member Dennis Danell at just 38. Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll found a grieving Ness looking inward, but it also produced some of the band’s most acclaimed material. AllMusic called it “Potent, hard-hitting rock & roll with real heart and soul behind it.” Adding that Social Distortion had “Held onto what made them great while growing and changing in the best ways, and the result is one of the best albums this band has made to date.” Highlights include the opening track, “Reach for the Sky,” which became one of the band’s biggest hits, as well as the introspective "Live Before You Die," and the hopeful "Don't Take Me For Granted," written for Danell. Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll also featured a new guitarist, Jonny “Two Bags” Wickersham, who remains with Social Distortion today.

The final reissue, Mainliner: Wreckage From the Past, offers Social Distortion’s earliest singles and B-sides from 1981, the majority of which never appeared on any of the band’s full-length albums. Released in 1995, the compilation gives fans a peek into the group’s creative development, when they were still teenagers, with fan favorites like “1945,” “All the Answers,” and “Moral Threat,” plus a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Under My Thumb.”

With a current lineup of Mike Ness on vocals, guitarist Jonny “Two Bags” Wickersham, bassist Brent Harding, and Dave Hidalgo Jr. on drums, Social Distortion shows no sign of slowing down. With seven studio albums under their belt, the punk godfathers’ searing guitars and locomotive rhythm section sound as alive today as they did in the early ‘80s, as do Ness’ hard-luck tales of love, loss, and lessons learned. As Craft continues to celebrate the band’s immense 40-year (to date) legacy, stay tuned for more announcements coming soon.

Track Listings:

Mommy’s Little Monster

A1. The Creeps

A2. Another State of Mind

A3. It Wasn't A Pretty Picture

A4. Telling Them

B1. Hour Of Darkness

B2. Mommy's Little Monster

B3. Anti-Fashion

B4. All The Answers

B5. Moral Threat

Sex, Love And Rock ‘N’ Roll

A1. Reach For The Sky

A2. Highway 101

A3. Don't Take Me For Granted

A4. Footprints On My Ceiling

A5. Nickels And Dimes

B1. I Wasn't Born To Follow

B2. Winner And Losers

B3. Faithless

B4. Live Before You Die

B5. Angel's Wings

Mainliner (Wreckage From The Past)

A1. 1945 - Posh Boy Version

A2. Playpen - Posh Boy Version

A3. Mainliner

A4. Moral Threat

A5. All The Answers

B1. Justice For All

B2. Under My Thumb

B3. 1945 - 13th Floor Version

B4. Playpen - 13th Floor Version

B5. Mass Hysteria

2019 Tour Dates

Tues, August 13: Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed, August 14: Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Fri, August 16: Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

Sat, August 17: Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun, August 18: Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue, August 20: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Wed, August 21: Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

Fri, August 23: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, August 24: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sun, August 25: New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Tue, August 27: Buffalo, NY @ Canalside

Wed, August 28: Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Fri, August 30: Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Sat, August 31: Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun, September 1: Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall

Tue, September 3: Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

Wed, September 4: Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Fri, September 6: Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat, September 7: Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun, September 8: Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Tue, September 10: Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park

Wed, September 11: Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

Fri, September 13: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat, September 14: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Tue, September 17: Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Wed, September 18: Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri, September 20: Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sat, September 21: Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Sun, September 22: Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Tue, September 24: Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy's Park

Thu, September 26: Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre At UC Berkeley

Fri, September 27: Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sat, September 28: Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center - DLVEC

Sun, September 29: Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre