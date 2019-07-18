The Doors' 'Soft Parade' hits 50 with box set announcement

The Doors' 'Soft Parade' was originally released 50 years ago today on July 18, 1969, and a box set will commemorate the album on October 18.

LOS ANGELES – The Doors’ fourth studio album, The Soft Parade, became the band’s fourth straight Top Ten album when it was released 50 years ago today on July 18, 1969. Despite featuring one of the group’s biggest hits – “Touch Me” – it remains the most-polarizing record of The Doors’ career thanks to the brass and string arrangements that embellish several tracks.

To commemorate the album’s 50th year anniversary, Rhino reimagines The Soft Parade on a newly expanded 3CD/1LP set that will be available for $59.98. THE SOFT PARADE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION includes the original studio album – and the B-side “Who Scared You” – newly remastered by Bruce Botnick, The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer. The collection is a limited edition of 15,000 individually numbered copies and also includes the original album on 180-gram vinyl along with liner notes by noted rock journalist David Fricke.

A hand-numbered 36x18 lithograph of the interior vinyl gatefold artwork, limited to 500 copies, is available with THE SOFT PARADE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION exclusively at Rhino.com and TheDoors.comwhile supplies last.

The core of the new collection is comprised of more than a dozen unreleased songs. Among the highlights are stripped down “Doors Only” versions of five tracks where the horns and strings have been removed (“Tell All The People,” “Touch Me,” “Wishful Sinful,” “Runnin’ Blue,” and “Who Scared You.”) The set also features three of those stripped-back versions with new guitar parts added by Robby Krieger (“Touch Me,” “Wishful Sinful,” and “Runnin’ Blue).

The collection also uncovers three songs from studio rehearsals – with Ray Manzarek (a.k.a. Screamin’ Ray Daniels) on vocals – that include an early version of “Roadhouse Blues,” a song that would be released the following year on Morrison Hotel. These three songs include newly recorded bass parts by Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, who joined Krieger and John Densmore at a tribute concert for Manzarek in 2016, three years after the organist died of cancer. Manzarek’s take on “Roadhouse Blues” is available now on all digital download and streaming services.

A trio of studio outtakes collected on the set’s final disc feature the much-bootlegged, hour-long jam, “Rock Is Dead,” which appears here in its entire, surviving form for the first time ever. The track finds The Doors riffing through the entire history of rock ’n’ roll, from early delta blues through surf music, ending with the death of rock.

THE SOFT PARADE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Track Listing

Disc One

1. “Tell All The People”

2. “Touch Me”

3. “Shaman’s Blues”

4. “Do It”

5. “Easy Ride”

6. “Wild Child”

7. “Runnin’ Blue”

8. “Wishful Sinful”

9. “The Soft Parade”

Bonus Track

10. “Who Scared You” – B-side

Disc Two

1. “Tell All The People” (Doors only mix)*

2. “Touch Me” (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)*

3. “Runnin’ Blue” (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)*

4. “Wishful Sinful” (Doors only mix w/new Robby Krieger guitar overdub)*

5. “Who Scared You” (Doors only mix)*

6. “Roadhouse Blues” – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal*

7. “(You Need Meat) Don’t Go No Further” – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal*

8. “I’m Your Doctor” – Screamin’ Ray Daniels (a.k.a. Ray Manzarek) on vocal*

9. “Touch Me” (Doors only mix)*

10. “Runnin’ Blue” (Doors only mix) *

11. “Wishful Sinful” (Doors only mix)*

Disc Three

1. “I Am Troubled”

2. “Seminary School” (aka “Petition The Lord With Prayer”) *

3. “Rock Is Dead” – Complete Version *

4. “Chaos” *

* previously unreleased