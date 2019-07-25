The ‘Official KISS Poster Book #2’ to be released by Fantasm Media

With an epic 45-year career that changed music and entertainment forever, KISS will be hanging up their touring boots at the conclusion of the current multi-year “End Of The Road” tour. To celebrate their legacy, Texas-based publisher Fantasm Media has teamed up with the rock icons again to release The Official KISS Poster Book #2. For die-hard KISS fans, collectors and completists, the second issue brings the current bombastic stage show to life and celebrates their amazing past. This issue is packed with 6 giant pull-out posters featuring the current band members onstage doing what they do best, as well as classic era shots. It’s also loaded with articles, interviews, and photos covering both the current and classic incarnations of the band.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to continue working with KISS,” says Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Brian Steward. “As a lifelong KISS fan and collector, I approach creating The Official KISS Poster Book from the perspective of, ‘What would I want to see as a fan?’ That’s what’s most important.”

And one thing KISS fans definitely do is collect. To meet that collector need, Fantasm Media is offering six alternate covers, each featuring different images not only on the front but also the back.