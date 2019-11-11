Triumph 'Classics' to be re-released as a 2-LP, 180-gram vinyl pressing
On December 13, 2019, Triumph’s 13-track Classics will once again hit the racks (via Round Hill/Triumph Catalog), and all of the expected gems are included - “Lay It on the Line,” “Magic Power,” “A World of Fantasy,” “Fight the Good Fight,” and “Hold On.”
Also featured are two special live recordings that close the set - “Never Surrender” (live at the US Festival) and “Blinding Light Show/Moon Child (live at Sweden Rock).
The album will also be available for preorder via the link here: smarturl.it/TriumphClassics
“We are excited to showcase our career on the Classics reissue,” says the band. “It’s a beautiful package and sounds awesome!”
Comprised of drummer/vocalist Gil Moore, bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine, and guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett, Triumph formed in 1975 (hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada). With their unique blend of progressive rock, heavy metal and soaring melodies, the band enjoyed a string of rock radio and MTV hits, in the process scoring a string of gold and platinum-certified albums and selling out arenas, thrilling fans with their award-winning live shows.
And in December, rock fans will be reminded once again about the power that Triumph possessed - deep in the grooves of Classics.
TRIUMPH CLASSICS TRACKLISTING:
Tears in the Rain
Lay It on the Line
I Live for the Weekend
Magic Power
Somebody’s Out There
Spellbound
A World of Fantasy
Follow Your Heart
Fight the Good Fight
Rock & Roll Machine
Hold On
Never Surrender (Live at the US Festival)
Blinding Light Show/Moon Child (Live at Sweden Rock)
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT: