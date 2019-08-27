50th Anniversary Editions for Frank Sinatra out in October

Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' (50th Anniversary Edition) and 'Sinatra Sings Alan & Marilyn Bergman' out October 11.

On October 11, Capitol/UMe and Frank Sinatra Enterprises will release a 50th anniversary edition of Frank Sinatra’s classic album My Way and Sinatra Sings Alan & Marilyn Bergman, a compilation of songs written by Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

Released on Reprise in March 1969, and produced by Don Costa and Sonny Burke, My Way features a varied collection of contemporary pop songs, including Lennon and McCartney’s “Yesterday,” Simon and Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson,” and the iconic title track, “My Way.” Recorded on December 30, 1968, in just one take, “My Way” charted in the U.S. and stayed on the U.K. charts for a record-breaking 75 weeks.

The My Way 50th anniversary set features four bonus tracks, including a live version recorded at The Ahmanson Theatre in 1971, which is available for streaming and for immediate download with pre-order.

Sinatra Sings Alan & Marilyn Bergman features songs by the esteemed, Academy Award winning songwriting duo, including the title track from Sinatra’s 1960 Grammy-nominated album, “Nice ‘N’ Easy.” “As lyric writers,” say Alan and Marilyn Bergman in liner notes, “to have a singer understand and be able to communicate what you wrote, whether it be about love or love lost or songs that needed a humorous approach, Frank got it... his readings were always on the money and more than what we heard in our minds.”

Pre-order Frank Sinatra’s My Way (50th Anniversary Edition): https://UMe.lnk.to/SinatraMyWay50PR

Pre-order Sinatra Sings Alan & Marilyn Bergman: https://UMe.lnk.to/SinatraBergmansPR

Frank Sinatra: My Way (50th Anniversary Edition) [CD; Digital; LP; limited edition color LP]

1.Watch What Happens

2. Didn’t We

3. Hallelujah, I Love Her So

4. Yesterday

5. All My Tomorrows

6. My Way

7. A Day In The Life Of A Fool

8. For Once In My Life

9. If You Go Away

10. Mrs. Robinson

Bonus Tracks: (*Not on LP)

11. My Way – duet with Willie Nelson

12. My Way – duet with Luciano Pavarotti

13. My Way – Live at Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, June 13, 1971

14. My Way – Live at the Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX, October 14, 1987

Sinatra Sings Alan & Marilyn Bergman [CD; Digital; LP]

1. Nice ‘N’ Easy

2. Ol’ MacDonald

3. Sentimental Baby

4. Love Looks So Well On You

5. Sleep Warm

6. What Are You Doing The Rest of Your Life?

7. The Summer Knows

8. Summer Me, Winter Me

9. L.A. Is My Lady

10. How Do You Keep The Music Playing?

Bonus Tracks: (*Not on LP)

11. Christmas Memories

12. Leave It All To Me – previously unreleased

13. How Do You Keep The Music Playing? (1983) – previously unreleased

For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.

