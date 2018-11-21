UMe celebrates Record Store Day Black Friday with Exclusive Limited Edition vinyl

Los Angeles – UMe is celebrating 2018’s Black FridayRecord Store Day (November 23) with 10 limited edition vinyl releases from some of the biggest artists spanning the worlds of rock, reggae, jazz and beyond. This year’s bounty of releases ranges from several vinyl debuts, unique color vinyl pressings, one-of-a-kind picture discs, and specially designed packaging, which in the case of the 45th anniversary edition of Bob Marley and The Wailers’ Catch A Fire resembles a flip-top lighter while Sublime’s Greatest Hits is presented as an oversized matchbook.

Fans of both U2 and Arcade Fire will want to snatch up the double A-side of U2’s classic “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” from the Batman Forever soundtrack. The 12-inch LP features a new remaster of the original song on one side, and a remix by St Francis Hotel featuring vocalists Gavin Friday and Arcade Fire’s Régine Chassagne on the other. Chris Cornell’s incredible legacy is honored with a 7-inch of the recently unearthed track “When Bad Does Good” found in Cornell’s archive of recordings, pressed on black and white marble vinyl and backed with a live version of Temple of the Dog’s “Stargazer.” Following on the heels of Record Store Day’s wildly popular colored vinyl edition of Ella Fitzgerald’s Ella At Zardi’s, a completely unreleased live performance captured just 10 days before, will be released as Ella At The Shrine: Prelude To Zardi’s on translucent yellow vinyl.

Among the many other highlights is a collectible picture disc of Frank Zappa’s 1968 album We’re Only In It For The Money featuring the rare mono mix, a 7-inch of Gun N’ Roses “Shadow Of Your Love” on red vinyl, Sheryl Crow’s debut album Tuesday Night Music on vinyl for the first time in the U.S., looking especially cool on blue wax. Stay Awake: Various Interpretations Of Music From Vintage Disney Films, the 1988 compilation featuring artists like Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Tom Waits, Michael Stipe, The Replacements, Bonnie Raitt, Was (Not Was), Sun Ra and His Arkestra, Suzanne Vega, Sinead O’Connor, Harry Nilsson, Aaron Neville, NRBQ and many more putting their spin on songs from classic Disney films will be released as a double LP for the first time for greater fidelity. Rounding out the releases, Unwritten Law’s two Christmas songs, “Unwritten Christmas” featuring fellow pop-punkers Sum 41and their take on “Please Come Home For Christmas,” are being released together as a 7-inch on black vinyl in time for the holidays.

All the special releases will be available at Record Store Day-participating record stores on Friday, November 23. Visit RecordStoreDay.com for more details and to find your local shops. Full details for all releases below.

BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS – CATCH A FIRE

FORMAT: LP

QUANTITY: 3,000

To mark the 45th Anniversary of Bob Marley & The Wailer’s Catch A Fire, the legendary album, featuring such beloved songs as “Concrete Jungle,” “Stop That Train,” “Stir It Up” and “Kinky Reggae” is being released in a replica of the original flip-top lighter jacket. The LP is pressed on smoke vinyl.

CHRIS CORNELL – WHEN BAD DOES GOOD

FORMAT: 7” VINYL

QUANTITY: 5,000

A previously-unreleased song that also appears on the just-released self-titled album, Chris Cornell, “When Bad Does Good,” was produced, recorded, and mixed by Chris Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive. The track was a favorite of his and it wasn’t until friend Josh Brolin, reminded his wife Vicky Cornell of the unreleased song, that she decided to share it with his fans. The song is presented on black and white marble 7-inch vinyl and includes a live version of Temple of the Dog’s “Stargazer,” recorded live at the Paramount.

A video for “When Bad Does Good,” was just released. Shot this fall, the video features Chris and Vicky Cornell’s son, Christopher playing a young Chris Cornell as a paper boy in Seattle, representing who Chris was and where he came from, paying tribute to his hometown of Seattle. Song lyrics from Cornell’s illustrious career are hidden throughout showcasing the breadth of his songwriting as a poet and lyricist. The video features mementos and places that played a part in Chris’ life and was directed by Kevin Kerslake (Soundgarden’s “Loud Love” & “Hands All Over”). Watch here: http://www.youtube.com/watch? v=06OYeGnX5C4

ELLA FITZGERALD – ELLA AT THE SHRINE

FORMAT: LP

QUANTITY: 3,000

Ella At The Shrine is a newly discovered 20-minute live Jazz At The Philharmonic recording, captured 10 days before Ella Fitzgerald recorded the acclaimed live album Ella at Zardi’s, which was released for the first time last year after more than sixty years of sitting in Verve’s vaults. Ella At The Shrine showcases The First Of Lady Of Song just weeks before she’d go on to recorded her breakthrough album Ella Fitzgerald Sings The Cole Porter Song Book. As an historical footnote, the outro announcement references her Zardi’s gig.

FRANK ZAPPA – WE’RE ONLY IN IT FOR THE MONEY

FORMAT: 12” PICTURE DISC

QUANTITY: 4,000

Commemorating its 50th anniversary, the rare mono mix of Frank Zappa’s album We’re Only In It For The Money has been pressed on vinyl for the first time since 1968 as a collectible picture disc. Mastered by Bernie Grundman in 2018 and housed in packaging as originally intended, each LP will feature one of four versions of unseen art from Zappa’s Vault, which will be a surprise until opened. A fifth version will be available outside of the U.S.

GUNS N’ ROSES – SHADOW OF YOUR LOVE

FORMAT: 7” VINYL

QUANTITY: 7,000

Previously only available in Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction-Locked ‘N’ Loaded box set, this 7-inch includes the recently unearthed “Shadow OfYour Love” backed with “Move To The City (1988 Acoustic Version),” pressed on red vinyl exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday.

SHERYL CROW – TUESDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB

FORMAT: 2LP

QUANTITY: 3,500

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Sheryl Crow’s multi-platinum debut Tuesday Night Music Club, the album that launched her career is coming to vinyl for the first time in the U.S. Pressed on double blue vinyl, the 2LP includes the smash hit “All I Wanna Do.”

SUBLIME – GREATEST HITS

FORMAT: LP

QUANTITY: 5,000

The first vinyl release for Sublime’s Greatest Hits, this special edition featuring all the band’s biggest hits such as “What I Got,” “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Date Rape” and “40 Oz. To Freedom,” comes in a matchbook-style jacket. It also includes a bonus flexi disc featuring a live recording of “All You Need (Live At The Palace).”

U2 – HOLD ME THRILL ME KISS ME KILL ME

FORMAT: 12” VINYL

QUANTITY: 7000

Originally released as a single from the Batman Forever film soundtrack album, U2’s “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” reached #1 in Ireland, #2 in the UK and #1 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks and Modern Rock Tracks charts in the US in 1995. The song has been remixed by St Francis Hotel for 2018’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour and features Gavin Friday and Arcade Fire’s Régine Chassagne on vocals. The double-A-sided 12-inch single features this new version – The Gotham Experience Remix – alongside a new remaster of the original song.

UNWRITTEN LAW – UNWRITTEN CHRISTMAS

FORMAT: 7” VINYL

QUANTITY: 2,500

Unwritten Christmas features two rare Christmas songs from Unwritten Law together on a black vinyl 7-inch. “Unwritten Christmas” features fellow pop-punk band Sum 41 and was previously issued on an Australia-only CD single. “Please Come Home For Christmas,” a cover of the Charles Brown classic, was originally recorded for a KROQ holiday compilation.

VARIOUS ARTISTS – STAY AWAKE: VARIOUS INTERPRETATIONS OF MUSIC FROM VINTAGE DISNEY FILMS

FORMAT: 2LP

QUANTITY: 3,500

Originally released in 1988, this Hal Willner-produced compilation features an eclectic and exciting mix of artists like Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Tom Waits, Michael Stipe, The Replacements, Bonnie Raitt, Was (Not Was), Sun Ra and His Arkestra, Suzanne Vega, Sinead O’Connor, Harry Nilsson, Aaron Neville, NRBQ taking on classics from the Disney film catalog. Pressed on two LPs for greater fidelity per side, this anniversary edition also includes the previously CD-only track “Dumbo & Timothy” for the first time on vinyl.