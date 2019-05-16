Video premiere from veteran folk artist, Joel Rafael

Joel Rafael’s songwriting, and the song “Under Our Skin,” featuring Jason Mraz, is a good example of this kind of powerful message. Goldmine is premiering the video “Under Our Skin,” off Rafael’s new album, Rose Avenue, below. Social change has always been a topic prevalent in’s songwriting, and the song “Under Our Skin,” featuring Jason Mraz, is a good example of this kind of powerful message. Goldmine is premiering the video “,” off Rafael’s new album,, below. California singer-songwriter Joel Rafael releases his tenth album, Rose Avenue, on June 21, 2019 worldwide on Inside Recordings. Rose Avenue gracefully defines Rafael and his contribution to the American canon. The 10-song album includes nine originals that reflect the honest accounting of a man in his 70th year. The album is available for preorder on Inside Recordings, a label created by Jackson Browne and his management team that is distributed by Alternative Distribution Alliance. Recorded and mixed by multi-instrumentalist Marty Rifkin in his Santa Monica studio, Rose Avenue is fresh, and radiates warmth and significance. Rafael does not stray from his roots in the songs he selected for this release, or in his choice of musical accompaniment, playing acoustic guitar and harmonica.

“’Under Our Skin’ is our second collaboration, and one that connects not only our beliefs, but our commonality; our humanity. On the surface, Joel and I might appear to come from different generations and backgrounds, but under our skin, we are made of the same earthly ingredients, powered by the same great spirit. I love how Joel is constantly exploring the topic of unity through diversity. It’s an honor to do this work with him, not just writing & recording music, but serving a greater purpose through song. We are brothers from the same earth mother.”