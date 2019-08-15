Woodstock Nation releases limited edition box set

Woodstock Nation releases a limited edition box set in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock. The box set features never-before-seen footage of the 40th Anniversary Concert at Bethel Woods on August 15, 2009.

Los Angeles, CA (August 15, 2019) - In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, Woodstock Nation is pleased to announce the release of a Limited Edition Box Set of the last real Woodstock reunion concert ever to be filmed. This 3-DVD Box Set from the 40th Anniversary concert, “Remembering Woodstock,” in 2009 was the largest collection of Woodstock performers since the original festival in 1969.

In addition to the 3-DVDs which featured 4 hours of live music from Jefferson Starship,Big Brother and the Holding Company, Country Joe McDonald, Canned Heat, Mountain, and Tom Constanten of the Grateful Dead, fans who purchase the box set will receive:

Interviews with the 40th Anniversary performers

Three (3) Woodstock Concert Anniversary posters

26 Page Collector Booklet

All Access Pass for Woodstock Nation with Lanyard

Postcards from the 1969 and 2009 Woodstock concerts

Special token with download code to preview new Woodstock Nation documentary

Guitar key chain / bottle opener

Four (4) colorful guitar picks

Woodstock Anniversary Patch

50th Anniversary T-Shirt

The box set is available now for only $49.95 for a limited time; the price will return to $89.95 in September. For more information please visit www.woodstockboxset.com or to purchase please click HERE.

In conjunction with the box set release, Woodstock Nation has launched an IndieGoGo campaign to raise funds for the Woodstock Magic Bus: Traveling Museum of Music. The Woodstock Magic Bus is a museum on wheels with 50 years of Woodstock memories, anniversary memorabilia, and never before seen artifacts on display. The Woodstock Magic Bus has preserved the culture and history of Woodstock in order to share it with all generations, and encourages public awareness through one-on-one experiences with the culture of love and peace.

Exterior of Woodstock Nation's Woodstock Magic Bus: Traveling Museum of Music

For more information or to contribute to the campaign, please CLICK HERE