In our first Record Store Recon episode of the Goldmine Magazine Podcast, we discuss the record store Vintage Vinyl in Evanston, Illinois with undercover reporter, Dr. Disc. Listeners will find out that Vintage Vinyl owner Steve Kay has his own band, The Mixture, and how the store was the template for the film High Fidelity (2000) with John Cusack.

Listen to the podcast below.

You can also find the full write-up of Vintage Vinyl in the latest issue of Goldmine (March 2019 issue) via digital download or at select Barnes and Noble and Books A Million newsstands until March 6.