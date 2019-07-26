Travis Pike builds on his rock and roll accomplishments

Travis Pike has a long career of creativity but one of his greatest accomplishments has been his rock and roll contributions with songs like “Watch Out Woman” (from the film Feelin’ Good) and his full-length album Reconstructed Coffeehouse Blues.

Remixes, reissues and re-recordings of many of Pike’s ’60s songs continue to be released, including a 45rpm release of Travis Pike and the Tea Party’s “If I Didn’t Love You Girl” via (U.K. DeeJay) Robert Bailey’s NewUntouchables.com (shown above right). In the podcast episode, Pike will talk about these releases and we will play standout songs as well.

Go to www.otherworldcottageindustries.com and/or https://www.travisedwardpike.com to find out more.

Listen to the podcast below.