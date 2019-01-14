Travis Pike is the guest on the latest Goldmine Magazine Podcast

Travis Edward Pike comes on the Goldmine Magazine Podcast to talk about his latest book, A Decade of Odd Tales and Wonders. He also talks about all the music and creativity that’s covered in the book, which includes full songs that we’ll play from the album, Reconstructed Coffeehouse Blues (“Don’t You Care At All” and “Sing a Song of Blues” — both about the Vietnam War). It’s great rock ‘n’ roll from a man who was there from the beginning of the ’60s rock revolution.

Listen to the podcast below.