A ‘Peter Frampton Finale’ and “Led Zeppelin Evening’ perform together for a night of 1970s rock

By Frank White

Peter Frampton Finale: The Farewell Tour, along with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, came to the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts in Bethel, New York on June 30. The nearly packed venue on the land that represents the famous 1969 Woodstock festival spent the night hearing many hits from the 1970s with the opening band on Frampton’s tour being Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Jason Bonham’s band members consisted of bass player Tony Franklin (who was in The Firm and Blue Murder), Alex Howland on keyboardist and acoustic guitarist Jimmy Sakurai (who looks and plays just like Jimmy Page) and singer James Dylan (whose voice sounds much like Robert Plant’s). The band performed some of Led Zeppelin’s best songs to the Bethel Woods crowd, and here is their set list:

Immigrant Song

Good Times Bad Times

Over The Hills And Far Away

The Ocean

What Is And What Should Never Be

Ramble On

Whole Lotta Love

Stairway To Heaven

Before Peter Frampton hit the stage with his band, a giant screen behind the middle of the stage featured many photos of Peter as a little boy starting to play guitar, thru the years to the well-known superstar, so people way in the back of the venue (and up on the hill) could have a better view of the man who did some of the 1970s most memorable hits. His show consisted of 16 songs, eight were his own and the other eight were songs from his favorite musicians. Here is his set list:

Something’s Happening

Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours by Stevie Wonder

Lines On My Face

Show Me The Way

Fig Tree Bay

Georgia ( On My Mind ) by Hoagy Carmichael

Me And My Guitar by Freddie King

Same Old Blues by Freddie King

Breaking All The Rules

Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

I’ll Give You Money

Baby I Love Your Way

Do You Feel Like We Do

Encore

Four Day Creep by Ida Cox

I Don’t Need No Doctor by Humble Pie

While My Guitar Gently Weeps by The Beatles

View slideshow video below (photographs by Frank White).