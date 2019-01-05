The Jimi Hendrix Experience's 5-Star 'Electric Ladyland' reissue

THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE

ELECTRIC LADYLAND: DELUXE EDITION

Experience Hendrix/Legacy (3 CDs/1 Blu-ray)

*****

By Gillian G. Gaar

Since acquiring Jimi Hendrix’s music catalog in the mid-1990s, Experience Hendrix has never released an expanded edition of his three core albums (though CD/DVD sets were issued in 2010, the DVD featuring short films on the album tracks). Now comes a reissue with a newly remastered version of the album and plenty of previously unreleased extras.

Hendrix was unable to work on his own ideas in the studio when he was a backing musician, so once he became a recording artist in his own right, he spent as much time in the studio as he could. By the time he recorded Electric Ladyland, he was further excited by the possibilities recording on 12-track would bring him — not to mention expanding to a double album. This is the record that opens with the sounds of what’s supposed to be a flyer saucer landing, includes such epics as “Voodoo Chile” and “1983 (A Merman I Should Turn to Be),” and has what’s surely the definitive recording of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower” (which Dylan himself rated higher than his own version). The remastering gives the album a greater clarity and punch.

The second disc endeavors to, in co-producer John McDermott’s words, “show the process of how they got to making the record.” By way of example, he points to the song “1983.” You hear it in a very early form when he records a simple seven-minute version in his hotel room in March 1968. Then there’s a second, shorter version from a March ’68 session at Sound Center Studios, featuring Jimi, bassist Noel Redding, and drummer Buddy Miles (who would later join Hendrix in his post-Experience group, Band of Gypsys). Finally, there’s Take 1 of the song, when the sessions moved to the Record Plant in April ’68, with just Hendrix and drummer Mitch Mitchell. “You think of a song that complex, and Jimi’s cutting it without a bass player, it’s almost unfathomable,” says McDermott. “But you hear that Mitch gets it right away and locks in, in a way that’s just incredible. So you can see how it then extrapolates from this idea to this 13-minute masterwork it became.” The hotel demos in particular, just Hendrix and his guitar, give you a real sense of being there at the moment of a song’s creation.

The third disc features a wild concert at the Hollywood Bowl that has surprisingly few songs from the about-to-be released Electric Ladyland, but does feature a version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” — 11 months before Hendrix’s version of the song at the Woodstock festival became iconic.

On the Blu-ray, Eddie Kramer, who served as Hendrix’s engineer, finally gets to do the 5.1 mixes of the album he’s long wanted to. Hendrix’s previous albums had relied on pre-mixing and “bouncing down,” to open up more tracks to record on. That wasn’t the case with Electric Ladyland, where pre-mixing wasn’t necessary for 12-track recording. The album is presented in high-resolution stereo, and a 5.1 surround mix. On the latter, Kramer endeavors to recreate a moment during the Ladyland sessions, when he and Hendrix inadvertently created a ’60s-version of a surround mix in the studio: “We could never reproduce it, but Jimi and I heard the sound in front of us and behind us,” he told McDermott. “And we looked at each other and we had that kind of ‘ah-ha!’ moment, like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get that, that’s what we’re looking for!’” The 5.1 surround mix takes you back to that moment; in Kramer’s words, “Technology finally caught up to Jimi Hendrix.”

There’s also an expanded edition of the Making of Electric Ladyland documentary. Everything’s packaged in an attractive book, which has comprehensive liner notes, and uses Hendrix’s original conception for the cover — finally. It’s icing on the cake for an excellent reissue.

The above review is a sample of the Jimi Hendrix Experience section in the January issue of Goldmine (at left) on newsstands until January 7, 2019. Look for the issue at select Barnes and Noble, Books A Million and indie record stores. The issue’s cover feature is about the third and last album of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Ladyland, and its recent 50th anniversary deluxe edition.