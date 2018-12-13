Travis Edward Pike’s follow-up memoir reveals a reservoir of craft and creativity

TRAVIS EDWARD PIKE

1964-1974: A DECADE OF ODD TALES AND WONDERS

Otherworld Cottage Industries (Paperback)

★★★★

By Lee Zimmerman

Travis Edward Pike’s name and reputation may still reside below the surface of general public awareness, but it’s clearly not through a lack of trying. He’s created a veritable cottage industry consisting of numerous albums, books and other output reflecting his prodigious talents as a singer, songwriter and storyteller.

This follow-up to his earlier musical memoir, Odd Tales and Wonders, 1964-1974: A Decade of Performance describes his artistic development while sharing the stories of his performances over the course of a storied decade and the lyrics to the dozens of songs that populate his self-recorded efforts. It is, in every sense, a remarkable reservoir of craft and creativity.