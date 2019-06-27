Elvis Presley’s pivotal year of 1969 celebrated with massive, 11-CD, 50th Anniversary Box Set

June 27, 2019 – New York, NY – The 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s transformative Las Vegas residency at the International Hotel will be commemorated this summer with Live 1969, a deluxe 11-CD box set out August 9th on RCA/Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Marking his return to the stage for the first time in eight years, Elvis’ 1969 Vegas run featured 57 sold-out shows and the live debut of his signature #1 hit “Suspicious Minds” (the track celebrates its 50th anniversary on August 26th). The transcendent performances included The King of Rock and Roll backed by two vocal groups (The Imperials and The Sweet Inspirations), a full orchestra and a band later known as the TCB band.
Live 1969 is the definitive collection of The King at the height of his power. For the first time ever, it features the release of eleven complete sets from Elvis’ August 1969 engagement at Las Vegas’ International Hotel. Of these performances, four are being released in full for the first time ever – including two Elvis shows that have remained almost completely unheard for 50 years (August 22nd and 25th). The package also includes a 52-page booklet with rare photos, memorabilia and an oral history by Ken Sharp curated from historic interviews with Elvis, Colonel Tom Parker, Tom Jones, Jerry Schilling, James Burton, Cissy Houston, Terry Blackwood, George Klein, Fats Domino and more.
Also, being released on August 9th is the special 2-LP Live at the International Hotel, Las Vegas, NV August 26, 1969. The vinyl release features Elvis’ complete set from August 26’s Midnight show. The material includes a repertoire of blues-tinged rock ‘n’ roll, beautiful ballads and his two, brand-new hit singles “In The Ghetto” and “Suspicious Minds.” The performance also gives rare insight into an otherwise very private man, as Elvis cracks jokes and tells in-depth stories about his career.
Elvis’ residency at the International Hotel followed his massively successful Comeback Special on NBC-TV in 1968, featuring Elvis for 29 nights and a total of 57 sold-out performances. The International Hotel boasted the biggest showroom in Vegas at the time, with a stage large enough for a 40-piece orchestra and capable of seating 2,000 (although 200 more were accommodated each night). The shows were considered to be a dazzling success by fans and critics alike.
In addition to Live in 1969, RCA/Legacy Recordings will release American Sound 1969 digitally on August 23rd. The collection features over 90 tracks of rare and unreleased material from Elvis’ 1969 American Sound Studio sessions – which resulted in his From Elvis In Memphis record later that year. From Elvis In Memphis ranks among Elvis’ most universally beloved records, spawning the iconic hit “In The Ghetto.”
The other singles from 1969 include “Don’t Cry Daddy,” “Suspicious Minds,” and “Mama Liked The Roses,” each of which went on to sell over one million copies. “Suspicious Minds” became Elvis’ 18th and final single to top the Billboard 100 – a prime example of his late career renaissance. American Sound 1969 includes alternate versions of each of these classics and more.
American Sound 1969 is available for pre-order now: https://Elvis.lnk.to/AS1969PR
Disc 1
Show 1 – August 21, 1969. Midnight show
01) Blue Suede Shoes* (Carl Perkins)
02) I Got A Woman (Ray Charles)
03) All Shook Up (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley
04) Love Me Tender (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
05) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
06) Heartbreak Hotel (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
07) Hound Dog (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
08) Memories (Billy Strange/Scott “Mac” Davis)
09) Mystery Train/Tiger Man (Junior Parker/Sam Phillips)/ (Joe Hill Louis/Sam Burns)
10) Monologue*
11) Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed)
12) Runaway (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
13) Are You Lonesome Tonight? (Roy Turk/Lou Handman)
14) Yesterday/Hey Jude (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)/ (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
15) Introductions including “Happy Birthday” sung to James Burton)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set 08-13-1991
16) In The Ghetto (Scott “Mac” Davis)
17) Suspicious Minds (Mark James)
18) What’d I Say (Ray Charles)
19) Can’t Help Falling In Love (Hugo Peretti/Luigi Creatore/George Weiss)
Tracks 2-9, 11-19 first issued on the album Viva Las Vegas-7-31-2007
*Previously unreleased
Disc 2
Show 2 – August 22, 1969. Dinner show
1) Blue Suede Shoes (Carl Perkins)
First release: RCA Walmart Special (US) & International BMG ELVIS VIVA LAS VEGAS 2-CD set- 07-31-2007
2) I Got A Woman (Ray Charles)
3) All Shook Up (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
4) Love Me Tender (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
5) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
6) Heartbreak Hotel (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
7) Hound Dog (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
8) Memories (Billy Strange/Scott “Mac“ Davis)
9) Mystery Train/Tiger Man (Junior Parker/Sam Phillips)/ (Joe Hill Louis/Sam Burns)
10) Monologue
First release: RCA Walmart Special (US) & International BMG ELVIS VIVA LAS VEGAS 2-CD- 07-31-2007
11) Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed)
12) Runaway (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
13) Are You Lonesome Tonight? (Roy Turk/Lou Handman)
14) Yesterday/Hey Jude (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)/ (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
15) Introductions
16) In The Ghetto (Scott “Mac” Davis)
17) Suspicious Minds (Mark James)
18) What’d I Say (Ray Charles)
19) Can’t Help Falling In Love (Hugo Peretti/Luigi Creatore/George Weiss)
Complete show release: FTD ELVIS IN PERSON AT THE INTERNATIONAL HOTEL, Las Vegas, Nevada 2-CD-12-2008
Disc 3
Show 3 – August 22, 1969. Midnight show
1) Blue Suede Shoes* (Carl Perkins)
2) I Got A Woman * (Ray Charles)
3) All Shook Up* (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
4) Love Me Tender (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set-08-13-1991
5) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD -08-13-1991
6) Heartbreak Hotel* (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
7) Hound Dog* (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
8) Memories* (Billy Strange/Scott “Mac” Davis)
9) My Babe (Willie Dixon)
First release: RCA ELVIS: TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER 4-CD SET 06-25-2002
10) Mystery Train/Tiger Man (Junior Parker/Sam Phillips)/ (Joe Hill Louis/Sam Burns)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set -08-13-1991
11) Monologue*
12) Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed)
First release: RCA ELVIS: TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER 4-CD SET-06-25-2002
13) Funny How Time Slips Away (Willie Nelson)
First release: RCA ELVIS: TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER 4-CD SET-06-25-2002
14) Runaway (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
First release: RCA ELVIS: TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER 4-CD SET-06-25-2002
15) Are You Lonesome Tonight?* (Roy Turk/Lou Handman)
16) Yesterday/Hey Jude* (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)/ (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
17) Introductions*
18) In The Ghetto* (Scott “Mac” Davis)
19) Suspicious Minds* (Mark James)
20) What’d I Say (Ray Charles)
First release: RCA ELVIS: TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER 4-CD SET 06-25-2002
21) Can’t Help Falling In Love* (Hugo Peretti/Luigi Creatore/George Weiss)
*Previously unreleased
Previously Unreleased as a Complete Show
Disc 4
Show 4 – August 23, 1969. Dinner show
01) Blue Suede Shoes (Carl Perkins)
02) I Got A Woman (Ray Charles)
03) All Shook Up (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
04) Love Me Tender (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
05) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
06) Heartbreak Hotel (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
07) Hound Dog (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
08) Memories (Billy Strange/Scott “Mac” Davis)
09) Mystery Train/Tiger Man (Junior Parker/Sam Phillips)/ (Joe Hill Louis/Sam Burns)
10) Monologue
11) Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed)
12) Runaway (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
13) Are You Lonesome Tonight? (Roy Turk/Lou Handman)
14) Yesterday/Hey Jude (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)/ (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
15) Introductions
16) In The Ghetto (Scott “Mac” Davis)
17) Suspicious Minds (Mark James)
18) What’d I Say (Ray Charles)
19) Can’t Help Falling In Love (Hugo Peretti/Luigi Creatore/George Weiss)
First release: RCA 2-LP set THE INTERNATIONAL HOTEL, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, AUGUST 23, 1969- 04-13-2019
Disc 5
Show 5 – August 23, 1969. Midnight show
01) Blue Suede Shoes (Carl Perkins)
02) I Got A Woman (Ray Charles)
03) All Shook Up (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
04) Love Me Tender (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
05) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
06) Heartbreak Hotel (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
07) Hound Dog (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
08) Memories (Billy Strange/Scott ”Mac” Davis)
09) Mystery Train/Tiger Man (Junior Parker/Sam Phillips)/ (Joe Hill Louis/Sam Burns)
10) Monologue
11) Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed)
12) Runaway (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
13) Reconsider Baby (Lowell Fulsom)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set -08-13-1991
14) Are You Lonesome Tonight? (Roy Turk/Lou Handman)
15) Yesterday/Hey Jude (John Lennon/Paul McCartney) (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
16) Introductions
17) In The Ghetto (Scott “Mac” Davis)
18) Suspicious Minds (Mark Davis)
19) What’d I Say (Ray Charles)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set 08-13-1991
An edited version was first released on RCA ELVIS-GREATEST HITS VOLUME ONE 11-1981
20) Can’t Help Falling In Love (Hugo Peretti/Luigi Creatore/George Weiss)
Complete show release: FTD ELVIS AT THE INTERNATIONAL- 01-2003
Disc 6
Show 6 – August 24, 1969. Dinner show
01) Blue Suede Shoes (Carl Perkins)
02) I Got A Woman (Ray Charles)
03) All Shook Up (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
04) Love Me Tender (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
05) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
06) Heartbreak Hotel (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set 08-13-1991
07) Hound Dog (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
08) I Can’t Stop Loving You (Don Gibson)
09) Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry)
10) Monologue
11) Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed)
12) Runaway (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
13) Are You Lonesome Tonight? (Roy Turk/Lou Handman)
14 Yesterday/Hey Jude (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)/ (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
First release: (“Yesterday” only) RCA ELVIS ARON PRESLEY 8-LP set 08-1980
15) Introductions
16) In The Ghetto (Scott “Mac” Davis)
17) Suspicious Minds (Mark James)
18) What’d I Say (Ray Charles)
19) Can’t Help Falling In Love (Hugo Peretti/Luigi Creatore/George Weiss)
Complete show release: RCA LIVE IN LAS VEGAS 4-CD set -7-10-2001
Disc 7
Show 7- August 24, 1969. Midnight show
01) Blue Suede Shoes (Carl Perkins)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)- 11-2006
02) I Got A Woman (Ray Charles)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)- 11-2006
03) All Shook Up (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)- 11-2006
04) Love Me Tender (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)- 11-2006
05) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)- 11-2006
06) Heartbreak Hotel (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)-11-2006
07) Hound Dog (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)-11-2006
08) I Can’t Stop Loving You* (Don Gibson)
09) Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry)
First release: RCA FROM MEMPHIS TO VEGAS/FROM VEGAS TO MEMPHIS 2 LP set-10-14-1969
10) Monologue*
11) Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed)
First release: RCA PLATINUM – A LIFE IN MUSIC 4 CD set-7-15-1997
12) Runaway* (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
13) Are You Lonesome Tonight? (Roy Turk/Lou Handman)
First release: RCA FROM MEMPHIS TO VEGAS/FROM VEGAS TO MEMPHIS 2 LP set-10-14-1969
14) Words (Robin, Barry & Maurice Gibb)
First release: RCA PLATINUM – A LIFE IN MUSIC 4 CD set-7-15-1997
15) Yesterday/Hey Jude (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)/ (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)- 11-2006
16) Introductions*
17) In The Ghetto (Scott “Mac” Davis)
First release: RCA ELVIS ARON PRESLEY 8-LP set 08-1980
18) Suspicious Minds (Mark James)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)-11-2006
19) Can’t Help Falling In Love (Hugo Peretti/Luigi Creatore/George Weiss)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)-11-2006
*Previously unreleased
Previously Unreleased as a Complete Show
Disc 8
Show 8 – August 25, 1969. Dinner show
01) Blue Suede Shoes (Carl Perkins)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set -08-13-1991
02) I Got A Woman (Ray Charles)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set-08-13-1991
03) All Shook Up* (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
04) Love Me Tender* (Vera Matson/Elvis Presley)
05) Jailhouse Rock/Don’t Be Cruel* (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)/ (Otis Blackwell/Elvis Presley)
06) Heartbreak Hotel* (Tommy Durden/Mae Boren Axton/Elvis Presley)
07) Hound Dog* (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
08) Memories (Billy Strange/Scott “Mac” Davis)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set-08-13-1991
09) Mystery Train/Tiger Man* (Junior Parker/Sam Phillips)/ (Joe Hill Louis/Sam Burns)
10) Monologue*
11) Baby, What You Want Me To Do* (Jimmy Reed)
12) Funny How Time Slips Away (Willie Nelson)
First release: RCA COLLECTORS GOLD 3-CD set-08-13-1991
13) Runaway (Max Crook/Del Shannon)
First release: RCA ON STAGE – FEBRUARY, 1970-06-01-1970
14) Words (Robin, Barry & Maurice Gibb)
First release: FTD WRITING FOR THE KING (book & 2-CD set)-11-2006
15) Yesterday/Hey Jude (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)/ (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)
First release: (“Yesterday”): RCA ON STAGE – FEBRUARY, 1970-06-01-1970